Few would have expected the No. 6 seed to be playing on the final night of the Ninth District Senior Tournament.
Fewer would have expected St. Clair Post 347 (10-11) to jump out to a 4-0 lead against Elsberry Post 226 (20-10-2) in the first inning Sunday in the losers’ bracket final at Blanchette Park in St. Charles.
Elsberry came back to win the contest, 10-6, eliminating St. Clair in third place.
Post 226 went on to finish second in the tournament to Washington Post 218, both of whom advanced to the Zone 1 Tournament in Trenton this week.
“They’re obviously a really good ballclub,” Post 347 Manager Gary Land said. “We were probably a younger team to them, but they’re just a good club. We were trying to take advantage when we could on a few bobbles and we just fell short.”
St. Clair got ahead early on a first inning that included doubles from Wes Hinson and Jesse Maraman and singles from Gus Land and Johnny Kindel.
The lead held at 4-0 until Elsberry got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third.
Both teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning before Elsberry took control with a five-run fifth inning. Spencer Keiser delivered the big hit of the inning, a two-run home run.
Post 226 added three more runs in the sixth inning. St. Clair got a final run in the top of the seventh.
Maraman led the Post 347 offense, going 3-4 at the plate with a double, a stolen base, two runs batted in and two runs scored.
Gus Land and Dalton Thompson each went 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Bailey Smith added two singles.
Wes Hinson doubled and scored a run.
Blaine Downey walked twice and scored once.
Chase Walters walked and stole a base.
On the mound, Thompson threw 4.2 innings. He allowed seven runs on six hits and seven walks, striking out three.
Walters pitched 1.1 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Playing five games in four days at the tournament with a short bench, St. Clair had just a few options available to pitch Sunday due to league restrictions on pitch counts and rest periods.
“We were probably counted out early and it’s hard to go through a tournament this long with 10 guys and still have enough pitching,” Gary Land said. “Our guys fought tough. They had to pitch to the point where a lot of people would have made a pitching change, but they stuck it out through those games and got us here.”
Dylan Huber threw 6.1 innings for Elsberry and went as deep into the game as he could before hitting the league’s pitch limit. He allowed six runs, one earned, on nine hits and three walks, striking out six.
Blake Kendall got the final two outs and allowed two hits.
Keiser added to his home run with a double and ended up with four RBIs and two runs scored in the game.
Bailey Ford doubled and singled. Kndall singled twice. Dallas King, Sammy Bennett and Frank Griesbauer each singled once.
Ford and Bennett each scored twice. King, Zach Levy, Griesbauer and Derek Squires all crossed the plate once.
Bennett and Kendall drove in two runs apiece. Ford and Nick Luebrecht were each credited with an RBI.