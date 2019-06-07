If the opening day for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team at the Jimmy Glenn/Sedalia Post 642 Travelers Tournament was a success for the Washington Post 218 Seniors, the second day was the opposite.
Post 218 fell to the Lee’s Summit Outlaws in the morning game, 15-3, and lost to rival Jefferson City Post 5 in the afternoon contest, 11-3.
Washington went 2-2 in the tournament after sweeping the Rod’s Sports A’s of Blue Springs and Sedalia Post 642 Saturday.
Manager Mike Gardner indicated a fatigue factor might have been in place Sunday. For many of the players, Sunday made it six games in four days.
“I think today the kids kind of wore out,” Gardner said. “To play four days in a row and experience a state championship game (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was a big high and then to try and come back and play four games over two days was pretty tough.”
Gardner said the team hadn’t had a chance to practice with the full unit prior to the Sedalia trip.
“The Borgia kids were not available, so we did get some swings in with the other kids and get them some reps on the mound, but you could tell we were not in sync at all.”
Gardner said there were plenty of positives.
“I thought we threw the ball pretty well at times,” Gardner said. “I thought Quenten Ray looked pretty smooth today. Unfortunately, it was the first time he had been on the mound in a while. We had to put a couple of other kids out there for their first times, too.”
Gardner said the offense was good.
“We swung the bat really well Saturday, but I think we got worn out a little bit today.”
Gardner said the future is bright.
“We think we’ve got a pretty good team and we can contend for the state title,” Gardner said.
Lee’s Summit
After playing the 8 p.m. game the night before, Post 218 was back at Liberty Park for the 10 a.m. game.
For an inning, the Post 218 Seniors were able to keep up with the Outlaws. Lee’s Summit scored twice in the top of the first and Washington matched it with three in the bottom.
But that was it for Post 218. The Outlaws added two runs in the second, five in the third, one in the fifth and ended it with five runs in the top of the sixth.
Andrew Bruner took the loss, going two innings while allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk.
Adam Molitor was next and he went two innings, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Joe Bauer finished the game, going two innings while allowing five runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out two.
Brandon Stahlman had two hits, including a double.
Jack Czeschin also doubled. Bryce Mayer, Louie Eckelkamp and Tyler Glosemeyer singled.
Czeschin walked and was hit by a pitch. Stahlman, Levi Weber and Josh Garbs also walked.
Czeschin, Stahlman and Maguire Landwehr scored the runs. Eckelkamp, Stahlman and Glosemeyer had the RBIs.
For Lee’s Summit, CC Crane was the winning pitcher, going five innings while allowing three runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out nine.
Alex Calla pitched the final inning, walking one, hitting one and striking out three.
Zane Ragland was the top hitter for the Outlaws, getting two hits, including a home run, and driving in six runs.
Trevor Key, Jaxson Hill, Jeremy Root, Ben Kobel and Logan Adams also had two hits apiece. TJ Nichols and Root doubled.
Jefferson City
Round 1 of this year’s rivalry series with Jefferson City Post 5 went to the defending state champion, 11-3.
Washington and Jefferson City met many times last year with Jefferson City winning at the state tournament.
This time, Post 218 started with two runs in the top of the first. Jefferson City tied it in the second and added from there.
Post 5 had three runs in the third. Post 218 started once in the fifth, but Jefferson City scored four times in the bottom of the inning. Post 5 added two final runs in the sixth to end the game early.
Quenten Ray started and went three innings. He allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits. He struck out two.
Brandon Stahlman took over from there, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits. He struck out one.
Washington had three hits in the game, singles by Jack Czeschin, Quinton Poepsel and Levi Weber.
Louie Eckelkamp walked twice. Bryce Mayer, Spencer Hunter and Maguire Landwehr each walked once. Czeschin and Molitor were hit by pitches.
Czeschin scored two runs and Mayer had the other one.
Hunter and Joe Hackmann drove in one run apiece. Hunter’s RBI was on a sacrifice fly.
Dawson Koch started for Post 5 and earned the win. He went 5.1 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits, four walks and two hit batters. He fanned six.
Trent Morrow got the final two outs and allowed a walk.
Gage Bax led the offense with four hits, including a pair of doubles. He drove in three.
Drew Voss had three hits and scored three runs.
Justin Wood, Josef Keilholz, Zach Davidson and Jackson Voss had two hits apiece. Jackson Voss drove in three runs.
Jack Shinkle and Davidson added doubles.