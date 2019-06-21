The Post 218 Seniors ended their home tournament on back-to-back wins.
Post 218 (7-3) concluded play in the Washington Senior Wood Bat Tournament Sunday with a 9-4 victory against Jefferson City Post 5 (8-2) and a 12-5 win over Ballwin Post 611 (1-3).
Rainfall Saturday morning prevented a champion from being crowned at this year’s tournament.
All games Saturday were called off and the scheduled pool play games were reorganized on Sunday, when the consolation, semifinals and championship game would have taken place.
Jefferson City
Spencer Hunter had a big day at the plate Sunday against the defending state champions, going 3-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs scored.
Hunter’s slam in the fourth inning was part of a seven-run rally for Post 218 that turned a 1-0 game into a comfortable 8-0 lead.
“We really came out strong against Jeff City and swung the bats really well,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “Our approach was much better than the previous game and we kept it going throughout the game. Spencer Hunter hit a grand slam that really opened up a big lead for us.”
Washington also scored once in the first inning and once in the fifth. Jefferson City scored all four of its runs in the seventh inning.
Nick Helfrich was the winning pitcher. He threw the complete game for Post 218, allowing one earned run on six hits. Helfrich struck out three and walked none.
“Nick was really good on the mound and pitched well enough for us to get a shutout — we just were a little sloppy in the last inning,” Gardner said.
At the plate, Jack Czeschin, Quinton Poepsel and Joe Hackmann each had two hits.
Tyler Glosemeyer, Brandon Stahlman, Levi Weber, Louie Eckelkamp and Maguire Landwehr had one hit apiece.
Hackmann, Poepsel and Stahlman each doubled.
Levi Weber reached on a walk and was hit by a pitch. Czeschin and Glosemeyer also were hit by pitches.
Wil Heggemann and Weber both stole a base.
Ballwin
The scoreboard operator kept busy in the early innings as Ballwin scored one run in each of the first four frames.
Washington countered with three runs in the first, one in the second and three in the third.
With the score standing at 7-4 in Post 218’s favor, Washington delivered the deciding blow with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington added a final run in the sixth inning and Ballwin scored once more in the seventh.
The Post 218 offense was plentiful with 12 hits, three of which came off the bat of Andrew Bruner.
Bruner finished the game 3-4 at the plate with three singles and pitched the final four innings of the contest.
“Both teams’ starting pitchers struggled with their command,” Gardner said. “We were able to take more advantage of it and build an early lead. Andrew Bruner came in on the mound and really settled everything down for us and allowed us to cruise to an easy victory.”
Bruner allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks, striking out five.
Starter Quenten Ray went three innings and surrendered three runs on three hits and eight walks. Ray struck out three batters.
Hackmann had the only two extra base hits for Post 218, both doubles. He drove in a run and scored twice.
Poepsel singled twice with a run scored and an RBI.
Czeschin, Hunter, Stahlman, Eckelkamp and Landwehr each collected a hit.
Landwehr scored three times and Czeschin crossed the plate twice.
Josh Garbs, Glosemeyer, Stahlman and Weber all scored once.
Czeschin, Hunter and Stahlman drove in two runs apiece.
Glosemeyer and Landwher each drove in a run.
Stolen bases were credited to Czeschin, Glosemeyer and Weber.
Post 218 returned to Ninth District play Tuesday at Wentzville Post 323. The team is next scheduled to play Thursday at St. Charles Post 312 at 8 p.m.