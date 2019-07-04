Thursday’s pitching duel ended in Sullivan’s favor.
The Post 18 Seniors (4-2, 4-2) scored twice in the first inning to record a 2-1 victory against St. Clair Post 347 (5-7, 5-7).
Jacob Miller threw all seven innings for Sullivan, allowing one St. Clair run in the fifth inning. Miller allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six.
Dalton Thompson fired the first six innings for St. Clair, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks.
“We just once again couldn’t string hits together,” Post 347 Manager Gary Land said. “Just that first inning is kind of what got Dalton in trouble and then there were no problems after that.”
Blaine Downey pitched the final inning and recorded two strikeouts while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks.
Gus Land doubled and singled for Post 347 to account for two of the team’s four hits.
Brady Simpson doubled, walked and drove in a run.
“Brady had a double and he kind of rounded real hard and we got the run, but he got caught off at second and that killed that little momentum.”
Bailey Smith connected for a single and was hit by a pitch.
Wes Hinson walked and scored.
Sullivan’s six hits all went for singles. Tyler Lewis led the team with two hits and an RBI.
Miller, Austin Frye, Blayten Nolie and Collin Immekus had the other Post 18 hits.
Braden, Frye and Nolie each drew a walk.
Miller and Frye scored the two runs.
Carey, Miller and Frye each stole a base.
Post 347 was scheduled to conclude its regular schedule Friday with a home doubleheader against St. Charles Post 312. However, the team has two games with Hannibal Post 55 to make up at a date to be determined after a rainout this past Sunday.