Washington Post 218 had to wait an extra day to play its first game in the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament.
And Post 218 had to wait even longer to score in Thursday’s contest against the Blue Springs Mac N Seitz Black Sox on Jim Moran Field at the Hidden Valley Complex.
But Washington made its runs pay off in a 2-1 pool win.
Washington (22-3) tied the game in the top of the sixth and went ahead to stay with another run in the seventh. The Black Sox scored in the bottom of the second.
“Levi Weber had a great game at the plate against the Black Sox, driving in the winning run,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “Bryce Mayer also delivered a big RBI triple to score the first run.”
Nick Helfrich earned the win, going five innings while allowing an unearned run on three hits. He struck out five.
Joe Hackmann earned a save, pitching two innings while allowing one hit and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Will Royster went the distance for the Black Sox, allowing two runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Weber posted two singles to lead Post 218 offensively.
Mayer doubled while Brandon Stahlman and Quinton Poepsel singled.
Jack Czeschin, Mayer and Louie Eckelkamp walked. Adam Molitor was hit by a pitch.
Poepsel stole three bases.
Czeschin and Poepsel scored the Washington runs. Mayer and Weber posted RBIs.
Tanner Yeisley singled twice to record half of the hits for the Black Sox. Nate Camby and Cole Arndorfer singled.
Mason Rogers was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Yeisley scored the run and Arndorfer drove him home.