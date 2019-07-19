The clock struck midnight for one of the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament’s Cinderella teams Saturday.
Washington Post 218 defeated Independence Post 21 in the tournament’s quarterfinal round, 7-2.
“We played an overall great game against Independence,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “Joe Hackmann really pitched a quality game for us and didn’t give up a hit until the seventh inning.
“Everyone in the lineup contributed in some way,” Gardner said. “We broke it open in the third inning with a big two-run homer by Spencer Hunter. It was a very good win and put us again in the semifinals.”
Washington (26-3) advanced to Sunday’s semifinal against Jefferson City Post 5 with the win.
Independence Post 21 entered the tournament at 3-15, but got hot at the right time to emerge from Pool A, which included host Post 499/Fike, Thoman Boothe Post 338, the Trenton Post 31 Blue Jays and Topeka, Kan., Senators.
Washington, the Pool D winner, needed an inning to get going. Washington scored its first run in the bottom of the second and then exploded for four more in the third.
Post 218 added two runs in the fourth to make it 7-0. That’s how it stood until the top of the seventh. Post 21 scored both of its runs in that frame.
Joe Hackmann went the distance for Post 218, hitting his pitch limit during the last batter. He allowed two runs on three hits, one walk and three hit batters while striking out nine.
Washington outhit Independence, 9-3. Post 21 made four errors.
Bryce Mayer had two hits for Post 218.
Spencer Hunter homered.
Quinton Poepsel, Brandon Stahlman, Maguire Landwehr, Hackmann, Louie Eckelkamp and Levi Weber singled.
Jack Czeschin drew two walks. Hunter and Eckelkamp also walked.
Eckelkamp and Adam Molitor were hit by pitches.
Czeschin, Mayer and Stahlman each scored twice. Hunter scored once.
Hunter and Poepsel drove in two runs each. Mayer and Molitor had one RBI apiece.
Cody Pleacher started for Post 21 and went four innings and took the loss. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits, four walks and two hit batters.
Luke Ragan threw the final two innings, allowing one hit.
Austin Lewis, Bradley Menzies and Jaden Melissinas singled.
Bryce Greenwalt was hit by pitches twice. Cameron Lusso was hit once.
Lewis and Menzies scored the runs. Melissinas and Greenwalt each had an RBI.