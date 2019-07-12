Perfect.
Washington Post 218 finished an undefeated run through the Ninth District Sunday with an 11-4 home victory over Sullivan Post 18.
That meant Washington (21-3, 16-0) captured a berth in the upcoming Zone 1 Tournament in Trenton as well as the top seed for the Ninth District Tournament.
Sullivan actually had the early lead in Sunday’s game, scoring once in the top of the first.
Post 218 came back to score twice in the second, but Sullivan tied it again in the top of the third.
Washington exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third and never looked back.
Post 218 added two runs in the fourth. In the fifth, Sullivan scored once and Washington scored twice. Sullivan added a final run in the top of the seventh.
Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner used the game as a chance to get different pitchers work as the team prepares to head to the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament Wednesday.
Bryce Mayer started and went two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two hit batters. He struck out six.
Joe Hackmann was next and he went two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Jared Schrader, who has missed much of the season due to injury, pitched the final three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Jack Czeschin recorded three hits from the leadoff spot, including a double and a triple.
Louie Eckelkamp also tripled.
Hackmann, Joe Bauer, Tyler Glosemeyer and Levi Weber singled.
Adam Molitor walked three times and Hackmann reached that way twice. Czeschin, Eckelkamp and Glosemeyer walked once.
Mayer and Brandon Stahlman were hit by pitches.
Schrader added a sacrifice.
Bauer, Stahlman, Glosemeyer and Weber each scored twice. Czeschin, Mayer and Eckelkamp scored once.
Czeschin drove in three runs. Bauer, Poepsel and Glosemeyer had two RBIs apiece. Eckelkamp drove in one.
For Sullivan, Jacob Miller started and went three innings while taking the loss. He allowed seven runs on six hits, four walks and a hit batter.
Cooper Beckett was next, going 1.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on one hit, four walks and a hit batter.
Justin Lowe pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Austin Frye and Tyler Lewis had three hits apiece. Miller added one hit.
Beckett drew the walk. Jacob Brooks was hit by two pitches. Frye and Lowe were each hit once.
Miller and Lewis stole bases.
Brooks scored twice. Miller and Frye scored once.
Frye and Lewis had one RBI apiece.