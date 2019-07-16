The New Haven Post 366 Seniors are playoff bound.
Post 366 (6-11, 5-11) entered the final week of its regular season schedule tied with Wentzville Post 323 for the eighth seed in the Ninth District with two games yet to be played between the two.
Post 366 came out the winner both times, topping Post 323 (3-15, 3-13) 8-5 at Firemans Park Tuesday and 16-3 at New Haven’s Legion Field Wednesday.
New Haven will hold the No. 8 seed in the tournament and will play at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field against Washington Post 218 in the first round Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Post 218 poses a tough test in the first round after earning the top seed in the tournament with a perfect 16-0 record in district play.
“It will be a challenge, but we’ll give it a go,” Post 366 Manager Hansi Bloch said.
Post 366 played Washington tough in their last meeting, the second game of a doubleheader last Saturday. The teams entered the sixth inning in a 2-2 tie before Post 218 rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win it.
New Haven finished the season with two of its better hitting performances, totaling 19 hits between the final two games with Wentzville.
“We hit pretty decent,” Bloch said. “We hadn’t been getting any breaks. When we hit the ball hard in other games, they just didn’t fall.”
Tuesday
The first runs came in the top of the third inning as New Haven took a 2-0 lead. Post 366 went on to add one run in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Wentzville got on the board with one run in the bottom of the sixth before adding four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Trent Kormeier was the winning pitcher. He allowed one unearned run over six innings on five hits and four walks, striking out 11.
Jay Eichelberger pitched in relief and recorded one out, allowing four runs on three walks and a strikeout.
August Panhorst came in for the last two outs, walking two and striking out two.
Post 366 recorded eight hits in the game, all singles, led by a pair of multi-hit performances at the top of the lineup from Eichelberger and Braden Lallier.
Kormeier, Panhorst, Jared Hamlett and Jason Lause had one hit apiece.
Cody Groner scored two runs. Eichelberger, Lallier, Jared Mistler, Brynner Frankenberg, Kormeier and Nate Rickman all scored once.
Eichelberger and Lallier each drove in a run.
Mistler walked twice. Kormeier, Hamlett, Rickman and Blake Schroeder drew one walk apiece.
Groner was hit by a pitch.
Lallier stole two bases. Groner and Eichelberger each stole once.
Derrick Coy started on the mound for Wentzville. He lasted five innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and four walks with nine strikeouts.
Kenan Payne was next to the mound, allowing four runs, three earned, in 1.2 innings pitched. Payne allowed two hits and one walk, striking out one.
Andrew Schwerdt issued a walk and allowed a run without recording an out.
Justin Burski recorded the final out.
The five hits in the game for Post 323 were all singles, one each from Jimmy Schaeffer, Coy, Payne, Jacob Polly and Cole Ryan.
Schaeffer, Alex Leiendecker, Keagan Walters, Drew Smith and Payne each scored a run.
Polly drove in two runs. Smith, Josh Hoff and Michael Lutes collected one RBI apiece.
Schaeffer stole a base.
Wednesday
Big rallies in the first two innings carried New Haven to another win in the rematch.
Post 366 scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and another seven runs in the second.
Wentzville got two of its runs in the top of the second, but trailed 14-2 after the first two frames.
New Haven scored two more times in the third inning and Wentzville gained a final run in the top of the fifth.
Eichelberger was the winning pitcher. Through the first two innings, he allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and a walk, striking out three.
Panhorst pitched the final three innings and allowed one run on one hit and two walks. He recorded two strikeouts.
Post 366 collected eight hits in the game and capitalized on 11 walks.
“I don’t think we struck out as much as we had been previously, so that was good,” Bloch said.
Kormeier, Panhorst and Hamlett each turned in two hits.
Mistler and Rickman added one hit apiece.
Kormeier had the big hit, a grand slam home run in the second inning, and finished with five runs batted in.
“That was pretty good,” Bloch said of the home run. “The umpire never signalled it was a home run. I guess it went over the fence and came right back. It was a weird one.”
Hamlett and Rickman both doubled. The rest of the Post 366 hits went for singles.
Eichelberger, Mistler, Kormeier, Panhorst, Borcherding and Rickman all scored twice.
Lallier, Hamlett, Frankenberg and Groner each crossed the plate once.
Rickman drove in two runs. Eichelberger, Lallier, Hamlett, Borcherding and Groner were each credited with an RBI.
Mistler and Groner both walked three times. Borcherding drew two walks and Eichelberger, Lallier and Rickman all walked once.
Panhorst was hit by a pitch.
For Post 323, Lutes was the starting pitcher. He went 1.1 innings and allowed nine runs, six earned, on four hits and six walks, striking out one.
Schaeffer pitched in relief for the final 2.2 innings. He allowed seven runs, five earned, on four hits and five walks to go with two strikeouts.
Wentzville gained four hits in the game, led by a triple from Schaeffer.
Coy, Polly and Hoff all singled.
Schaeffer, Polly and Leiendecker scored the three Post 323 runs.
Burski and Hoff each had an RBI.
Leiendecker and Polly each stole a base.