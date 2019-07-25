Both teams finished the game with three runs, but only one could move on.
Friday’s Ninth District Senior Tournament game between New Haven Post 366 (6-12) and Sullivan Post 18 (8-10) ended after just five innings in the middle of a 3-3 tie after a player ejection left Post 18 with no available substitutes to continue the game.
With both teams having lost in the first round Thursday, Friday’s game at City Centre Park in St. Peters was a must-win game to advance in the tournament for both teams.
New Haven scored one run in the first inning and two in the top of the fourth.
Sullivan gained one run in the bottom of the first inning, one in the third and one in the fourth.
Post 18, which entered the game with 10 players on the roster, made a substitution in the top of the fourth inning, pulling right fielder Tyler Juergens out of the game, sending pitcher Alex Branson out to play right field and bringing Cooper Beckett in off the bench to pitch.
Thus, when Ethan Kackley was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the bottom of the fifth inning, Sullivan had no more available players. With just eight players, Sullivan was forced to forfeit.
“That’s not a way you want to win a ballgame, but that’s why you don’t say anything,” Post 366 Manager Hansi Bloch said. “... It was a solid game. They played decent and so did we. It could have been a 0-0 game, but a few mistakes or things happened for both teams to score runs. We had a couple of key hits.”
Trent Kormeier pitched all five innings for Post 366. He allowed three runs on three hits and five walks, striking out five.
“He was only at about 86 pitches,” Bloch said. “Normally (after five innings) he’d be at about 105. So, he still had another inning and maybe could have went all the way (had the game continued).”
Branson tossed 3.2 innings for Sullivan and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks. Branson recorded three strikeouts.
Beckett pitched 1.1 innings and allowed no runs on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
At the plate, New Haven rapped out six hits, including doubles by Jared Mistler and Nate Rickman.
Jay Eichelberger singled twice. Kormeier and Brynner Frankenberg also got a hit.
Eichelberger, Owen Borcherding and Rickman scored the three New Haven runs.
Kormeier and Frankenberg each had a run batted in.
Jarett Hamlett, Borcherding and Cody Groner each drew a walk.
Mistler laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Eichelberger, Hamlett and Kormeier all stole a base.
Branson had two of Sullivan’s three hits in the game, a double and a single with one RBI.
Austin Frye had the other Post 18 hit, a single. Frye scored and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Tyler Lewis also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Jacob Brooks scored the other Sullivan run.
Lewis walked twice. Kackley, Beckett and Justin Lowe all walked once.
Rainy conditions from earlier in the week made playing the outfield a challenge, but also served to slow the ball down and prevent a batter or baserunner from making too much progress on a well-hit ball into the gap.
Groner, the Post 366 center fielder, found himself chasing a ball into the right center field gap on Branson’s first-inning double and had to fight through the mud.
“He dove right into it,” Bloch said. “He said he got kind of stuck going after the ball and then had to dive. At least it was a nice soft landing. He did a good job out in center field and put in a good effort.”
Scoring Plays
New Haven got the scoring started after Eichelberger led off with a single and advanced to third on an error during Mistler’s sacrifice bunt.
Kormeier brought Eichelberger to the plate with his sacrifice fly.
Sullivan evened the score in the bottom of the first after Brooks reached on a dropped third strike and scored from first on Branson’s double.
In the bottom of the third, Frye led off with a single, moved up to second on a fielder’s choice and then to third on Branson’s single.
Lewis delivered a sacrifice fly that put Sullivan in the lead, 2-1.
Borcherding walked with one out in the top of the fourth for New Haven and Rickman’s double gave Post 366 two runners in scoring position.
Frankenberg delivered a sacrifice fly, driving in Borcherding to tie the game.
Rickman, who moved up to third on the sacrifice fly, scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat.
Sullivan’s final run came after Beckett and Lowe walked to start the bottom of the fourth and moved up to second and third on a wild pitch.
Frye’s sacrifice fly brought Beckett to the plate.