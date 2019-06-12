It’s gone on a diet, but the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion Wood Bat Tournament survives for another season.
This year’s event is down by two teams from eight to six and it will be played as a three-day event with all games at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington Post 218 is the defending event champion, shutting out Thoman Boothe Post 338 last year in the title contest, 8-0.
This year, those teams are in opposite pools.
Thoman Boothe is in Pool A along with Elsberry Post 226 and Jefferson City Post 5. Jefferson City is the defending state champion.
Washington is in Pool B along with Ballwin Post 611 and Columbia Post 202.
With the reduction to six teams, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School won’t need to be utilized.
Games are seven innings with two-hour time limits for pool games.
Pool play starts with Washington meeting Ballwin Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m.
Elsberry plays Thoman Boothe in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games start with Jefferson City playing Thoman Boothe at noon and Elsberry at 2 p.m.
Columbia then plays Ballwin at 5 p.m. and Washington at 7:30 p.m.
After the final Saturday game, teams will be ordered for Sunday’s playoff action.
The team with the most wins gets the higher spot. If there is a tie, the head-to-head result is the first tiebreaker. If there would be a three-way tie, least runs allowed is next followed by runs scored and a coin toss.
Sunday’s games start with the consolation game at noon. The third-place teams from each pool will play each other.
The semifinals start at 2:30 p.m. with the Pool A winner meeting the Pool B runner-up first. The 5 p.m. game will be between the Pool B champion and the Pool A runner-up.
The title contest is set for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.