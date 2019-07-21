The St. Clair Post 347 Seniors started the Ninth District Tournament by matching their biggest win margin of the season.
Post 347 (8-9) advanced into the winners’ bracket semifinals Thursday by defeating the No. 3 seed in the district, St. Peters Post 313 (8-9), 11-0, at City Centre Park in St. Peters.
The first round of games were displaced from Wednesday due to inclement weather.
The win moved St. Clair into position to face the No. 2 seed, Elsberry Post 226 (12-5), in the second round Friday. Elsberry edged Hannibal Post 55, 5-3, in the first round of play Thursday.
“Overall we’re just real happy to get a win,” Post 347 Manager Gary Land said. “We lost some earlier in the year that we just let get away. In this situation, to get a first-round win, we’re happy to get (the tournament) started that way.”
St. Clair opened the scoring in the third inning, capitalizing on two St. Peters errors on the first two plays and ended up scoring four runs in the frame.
“Throwing strikes really helped out, minimizing the walks and our guys put the ball in play and forced them to make plays,” Land said. “I think their pitcher was pretty good, but his defense let him down and our guys took advantage.”
Post 347 added six more runs in the top of the fourth and a final run in the fifth.
Dalton Thompson limited St. Peters to no runs on just four hits and a walk, striking out four in four innings pitched.
“Dalton did a good job of keeping us in the game by throwing strikes,” Land said. “... He hit a couple of good ones, so he was good at the plate and on the mound. It was a good team win.”
Blaine Downey closed out the game in the fifth. He allowed no hits and walked two.
At the plate, Johnny Kindel, Thompson and Bailey Smith turned in two hits apiece.
Wes Hinson, Brady Simpson and Downey each collected one hit.
Thompson doubled twice and Simpson once while the rest of the hits went for singles.
Thomspon scored three runs. Garrett Heinrichs, Hinson and Smith all scored twice. Simpson and Kindel each added a run.
Simpson drove in three runs. Downey and Smith each had two RBIs and Hinson and Chase Walters both drove in one.
Heinrichs walked twice and Hinson once.
Simpson was hit by a pitch.
Walters and Hinson both delivered sacrifice flies.
For Post 313, Colten Green had a pair of singles. Carson Shultz and Derick Reno had the other two hits.
David Chilesa, Shultz and Peyton Hesskamp each drew a walk.
William Cuba and Shultz both stole a base.
On the mound, Derek White threw four innings for St. Peters. He allowed 10 runs, seven earned, on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Chilesa fired the final inning and allowed an unearned run on one hit and a walk with one strikeout.
The majority of the remaining games in the tournament will be held at Blanchette Field 2 in St. Charles, save for the first round of losers’ bracket games and one of the games in the second round of the losers’ bracket.