Score two more wins for the Union Post 297 Juniors.
Post 297 (13-6, 10-3) picked up two Ninth District victories at home last Thursday in a doubleheader against Rosebud Post 587 (4-6, 4-4), 7-3 and 8-2.
With the wins, Post 297 holds second place in the Ninth District standings, 1.5 games behind Rhineland Post 147 (11-1, 10-0).
First Game
Post 297 built an early 3-1 lead with one run in the second inning and two in the third before adding four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Rosebud scored once in the first inning, once in the fourth and once in the seventh.
Isaiah Hoelscher fired a complete game for Union, striking out seven. He limited Rosebud to three runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk.
“Isaiah went the distance and had seven k’s with only one walk, which was big,” Post 297 Manager Mark Beckman said. “It was a tight game, really until the sixth inning.”
At the plate, Hoelscher helped his own cause with two doubles and a run batted in.
Mason Bailey and Coleton Anderson both doubled as well while Jude Tenny, Evan Hall and Dawson Hix each contributed singles.
Bailey and Tenny scored two runs each. Hayden Schiller, Hix and Anderson each scored once.
Bailey drove in two runs. Tenny and Hall both picked up an RBI.
Hix walked twice. Anderson and Tenny each drew a walk and Tenny was hit by a pitch.
Rylee Arts helped the team out with a sacrifice bunt.
Bailey stole three bases and Tenny two. Nathan Bagley, Hix and Schiller each stole once.
Second Game
In the nightcap, Rosebud again drew first blood with a run in the first inning.
Post 297 took the lead with two runs in the top of the third, but Rosebud tied the game up with another run in the bottom half of that frame.
It was all Union the rest of the way as Post 297 scored three runs in the fourth and another three runs in the fifth.
“We executed a couple of sacrifices and everybody contributed in some way,” Beckman said. “It was a good team win.”
The game concluded after the fifth inning when it became too dark to continue play.
Will Beckman earned the victory. He pitched all five innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks, striking out three.
“It was tight until we scored three in the fourth and three in the fifth,” Mark Beckman said. “With Will pitching, he was able to keep us in the game until we pulled away.”
At the plate, Tenny, Anderson and Bagley each had two hits, all singles.
Hall doubled and Blake Borgmann added a single.
Canyon Terrill scored three runs, Wyatt Sherman two, Borgmann one, Hix one and Bagley one.
Tenny plated three RBIs. Bailey and Bagley each drove in two runs.
Dylan McLone put down a sacrifice bunt and Bailey delivered a sacrifice fly.
Terrill walked twice. Bailey, Hall, Borgmann, Hix, Anderson and Bagley drew one walk each.
Tenny and Terrill were hit by pitches.
Hall, Bagley and Sherman each stole a base.
Post 297’s scheduled home game with Kirkwood Post 156 was rained out on Saturday. The team was scheduled to play at Warrenton VFW Post 2180 Tuesday and will host Pacific Post 320 Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.