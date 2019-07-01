Taking care of business early, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team rolled to a 19-0 win over Rosebud Post 587 Tuesday in Owensville.
“It was a wild one last night and the last thing I expected, but sometimes things just all fall into place that it certainly did for us,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
The win gave Post 218 (15-3, 12-2) second place in the Ninth District standings.
The Elsberry game was scheduled for Wednesday, but was pushed back to Thursday due to rain.
Rosebud fell to 7-6 overall, 5-6 in the Ninth District. Post 587 was sixth in the league standings heading into a Thursday game against Hannibal Post 55 at Union High School.
Rosebud was coming off of a league win against Pacific Post 320 earlier in the afternoon. Washington opened with four runs in the top of the first and added 10 in the second. Post 218 scored five more runs in the third to end it early.
Brayden Mayer was the winning pitcher, going two innings while allowing one hit. He struck out a pair.
Ethan Mort pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out two.
“Brayden pitched great and kept them at bay with Morty closing it out,” Getsee said. “All around, it was a solid win, but I think they ran out of pitching.”
Washington did its damage on eight hits, 12 walks and three hit batters. Each side made two errors.
“Sam Heggemann and Sam Glosemeyer continue to swing hot bats,” Getsee said.
Heggemann and Glosemeyer combined to drive in seven runs.
Heggemann had two hits, both doubles.
Zac Coulter, Tristan Molitor, Jacob Bauche, Glosemeyer, Louis Paule and Landen Byrne had one hit apiece.
Coulter, Caleb Kleekamp and Jack Lackman each walked twice. Bauche, Heggemann, Glosemeyer, Paule, Gavin Mueller and Byrne walked once.
Byrne, Glosemeyer and Paule were hit by pitches.
Bauche added a sacrifice.
Once on the bases, Paule stole two bases. Bauche, Byrne, Coulter, Glosemeyer and Heggemann each had one stolen base.
Coulter scored three times. Bauche, Heggemann, Paule, Byrne, Lackman and Logan Dieckman scored twice. Molitor, Glosemeyer, Mueller and Kleekamp scored once.
Heggemann had four RBIs while Glosemeyer drove in three. Bauche and Paule each had two RBIs.
Driving in one run apiece were Coulter, Molitor, Calvin Straatmann, Mueller and Kleekamp.
Rosebud got a double from Derek Brandt and a single by Ethan Reed.
Bryor Bogle started for Post 587 and went two-thirds of an inning while taking the loss.
Reed, Daxton Mehrhoff and Cason Gray also pitched for Rosebud.