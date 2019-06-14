Making up for a rainout last Wednesday, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team swept Warrenton VFW Post 2180 Monday in Warrenton.
Post 218 (7-2, 4-1) won the opener, 13-3, and completed the sweep, 16-1.
Things get busy this week for Post 218. After hosting Union Post 297 Tuesday in a showdown of teams near the top of the Ninth District standings, Post 218 hosts St. Charles Post 312 Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Washington goes to Hannibal Saturday to play a doubleheader against Post 55 Saturday at 1 p.m.
First Game
In Monday’s opener at Warrenton High School, Washington jumped on top with a run in the first inning, but Warrenton came back with two in its half of the frame.
Post 218 added five runs in the second and three in the third. Warrenton scored its final run in the bottom of the third.
Post 218 then scored four runs in the top of the fourth and closed it with a scoreless fifth.
“Offensively we came alive in the second, third and fourth innings,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Jacob Bauche and Tyler Stieffermann collected three hits apiece along with every guy but one getting at least one hit in the lineup, which leads to runs in bunches.”
Tristan Molitor started and was the winner, going four innings while allowing three unearned runs on four hits. He struck out four.
“Tristan Molitor took the mound for us to finally get back on the diamond and he was the perfect guy for the job,” Getsee said. “He throws strikes, gets ahead and made Warrenton earn what they received. He worked ahead on all but one batter and probably would have had a shutout if not for our miscues in the field. None of their runs were earned so, if we clean it up with the defense we’re going to get tougher to beat.”
Washington made four errors, but also turned a double play.
“Not having played in five days didn’t help, but we should have been better prepared on defense,” Getsee said. “Ethan Mort came in to close out the fifth and mowed them down getting ahead on all four batters he faced.”
Mort allowed a hit and struck out two.
Mason Kunkel took the loss for Warrenton while Will Nordstrom pitched a scoreless inning.
Stieffermann and Bauche led the way with three hits apiece. Sam Heggemann, Brayden Mayer and Gavin Mueller each had two hits. Mueller doubled.
Zac Coulter, Logan Dieckman, Landen Byrne and Sam Glosemeyer posted one single apiece.
Mueller and Glosmeyer walked. Mayer, Louis Paule and Stieffermann were hit by pitches.
Stieffermann swiped three bases and Bauche had two stolen bases. Glosemeyer stole one base.
Glosemeyer added a sacrifice fly.
Bauche scored three times. Stieffermann, Mayer, Mueller, Dieckman and Glosemeyer scored twice.
Stieffermann and Coulter had three RBIs apiece. Bauche and Glosemeyer drove in two runs apiece. Mayer and Dieckman each had one RBI.
Nordstrom led Warrenton with two hits.
Getsee said the team looked offensively good despite not getting to play since last Tuesday.
“We took some good at-bats during the game and chipped some of the rust off of our layoff,” Getsee said. “We did a lot of little things to get better handling the bats, getting bunts down, taking bases and each day should get better now.”
Second Game
Warrenton took the lead in the top of the second in the second game.
Washington took charge from there. Post 218 scored five times in the second, eight times in the third and three in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
Dieckman was the winning pitcher, going the distance while allowing an unearned run on two hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out seven.
“Again, a miscue here and there lead to the lone run, but we continued to get better,” said Getsee. “Logan worked ahead for the most part and had his first encounter with a new battery mate in Brayden Mayer. Brayden is handling Game 2 duties behind the plate for us is some situations and he did a great job for his first outing for us. That is going to be big for us to spell Sam Heggemann and keep him fresh.”
Post 218 had 11 hits with eight walks and three hit batters.
“Offensively, we put it together in a hurry putting up crooked numbers in the second, third and fourth innings again,” Getsee said. “We had multiple guys with multiple hits including Jacob Bauche, who continues to hit and find ways to get on base. It was a great chance for everyone to sharpen up as we head into a week of tough ballgames.”
Siteffermann, Bauche and Heggemann each singled twice.
Jacob Lombardo doubled. Byrne, Mayer, Caleb Kleekamp and Calvin Straatmann singled.
Jack Lackman and Mort each walked twice. Heggemann, Paule, Kleekamp and Straatmann walked once.
Heggemann, Kleekamp and Paule were hit by pitches. Bauche, Lackman and Stieffermann each stole a base.
Stieffermann, Bauche, Heggemann, Kleekamp, Mort and Straatmann each scored twice. Lombardo, Byrne, Paule and Lackman scored once.
Stieffermann and Heggemann drove in three runs apiece. Bauche, Byrne, Paule, Mayer and Mort drove in one run each.