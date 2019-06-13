Hitting the road, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team swept St. Peters.
Union (9-5, 5-2) won the opener, 12-1, and then took the second game, 17-7.
First Game
In the opener at City Centre Park in St. Peters, Union scored five times in the first to jump on top.
Post 297 added two in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth before St. Peters got its lone run in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended after five innings.
“A big thing was that we made no errors in this game,” Post 297 Manager Mark Beckman said. “The five runs in the first inning allowed us to set the tone.”
Union used a trio of pitchers in the game. Will Beckman was the winner, going 2.2 innings while allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out three.
Rylee Arts pitched an inning, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Mason Bailey pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
“We used three pitchers in the game and they were all sharp,” Beckman said.
Evan Hall had three hits, including a double. Bailey singled three times. Coleton Anderson posted two hits, including a double. Arts and Dawson Hix each had two singles.
Blake Borgmann and Beckman singled.
Jude Tenny, Anderson and Beckman walked. Hix was hit by a pitch.
Anderson and Bailey stole three bases apiece. Hall, Arts and Nathan Bagley had two steals. Wyatt Sherman and Tenny stole one base apiece.
Hall scored three runs. Bailey, Anderson and Bagley each scored twice. Tenny, Arts and Sherman each scored once.
Borgmann had four RBIs.
Second Game
Union scored four times in the top of the first, but St. Peters scored three.
After two innings, St. Peters led, 6-5. Union took the lead with three runs in the fourth. Union scored once in the sixth and eight times in the seventh. Post 313 added a final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Hayden Schiller pitched 1.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Borgmann was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on three hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out eight.
“This was the first appearance for Blake this year and he pitched very well,” Beckman said.
Schiller paced the offense with three hits, including a double. Bagley had two hits.
Sherman tripled. Hall, Borgmann and Beckman singled.
Union added 21 walks. Canyon Terrill walked four times. Bagley, Borgmann and Sherman each walked three times.
Ian Nissen, Hall and Beckman walked twice. Schiller and Blake Ross walked once.
Schiller and Terrill were hit by pitches. Nissen and Terrill added sacrifice flies.
Hall and Bagley stole two bases apiece. Nissen, Schiller, Sherman and Terrill each had one stolen base.
Hall crossed the plate three times. Bagley, Schiller, Terrill, Sherman, Dylan McLone and Arts scored twice. Borgmann and Ross each scored once.
Borgmann drove in three runs. Bagley, Terrill and Beckman had two RBIs apiece.
Nissen, Schiller, Sherman and Ross had one RBI each.