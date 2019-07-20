How many twists and turns can a baseball game have?
Washington Post 218 and Sedalia Post 642 did their best to answer that question Thursday.
Facing off in the opening round of the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Washington rallied past Sedalia in 11 innings, 8-7.
“Our first game in the tournament was one to remember that is for sure,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We’ve done this a few times as a coaching staff and this one was special. We certainly had some chances to take the lead or put them away, but teams that make it this far don’t yield much and capitalize on mistakes. We did quite a bit of that ourselves in this game and in the end it was a test of will.”
Post 218 (22-7) advanced to play Scott County Post 389 in a second game Thursday, losing 8-4. That story is elsewhere in the section.
Sedalia (21-16) dropped into the losers’ bracket and will face Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 in a rematch of the Zone 2 championship Friday afternoon.
The game started with Washington taking the early lead, 4-0, in the bottom of the second.
Sedalia came back to tie it in the top of the fourth. Blaine Kreisel’s two-run double and Samuel Cash’s two-run home run were the biggest hits of that rally.
Post 642 briefly took the lead with a run in the top of the sixth, but Washington tied it in the bottom of that inning.
And that’s how it stood through the seventh.
And through the eighth.
Again in the ninth.
And the 10th inning.
Things finally changed in the 11th as Post 642 pushed two runs across the plate on Chase McMullen’s two-out triple to right field, making it 7-5.
“Giving up two runs in the top of the 11th is not how we drew it up on the chalkboard, but that is how it turned out and instead of our team rolling over in that situation they rallied and flourished with a three-run response of our own,” Getsee said. “That kind of grit is tough to find and really was something to be proud of all around.”
In the bottom of the 11th, Sam Heggemann singled into left, but Sedalia got the next batter out.
Bryce Mayer drew a walk and Louis Paule was hit by a pitch to fill the bases.
Gavin Mueller, the pitcher, helped his own cause with a grounder which forced the first baseman far to his right. Mueller was able to beat out the play, keeping the bases loaded with Heggemann scoring, cutting it to 7-6.
Zac Coulter hit a grounder and Sedalia went for the game-ending double play. Mueller was forced out at second while Tristan Molitor (running for Mayer) scored to tie it. The throw to first was wild and Paule sprinted home with the winning run.
Post 218 used four pitchers in the game.
Mayer started and went four innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out seven. Mayer was pulled at 60 pitches to keep him at two mandated rest days. He will be eligible to pitch again Sunday if Post 218 is still alive.
Logan Dieckman went two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Ethan Mort pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Mueller was the winner, pitching the final two innings while allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a hit batter. He fanned a pair.
Dieckman, Mort and Mueller were eligible to pitch with no rest because they stayed below 31 pitches apiece. Dieckman pitched in Washington’s second game of the day against Scott County Post 389.
Trint Grotzinger, Sedalia’s ace, went five innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits, three walks and two hit batters.
Kreisel pitched 5.2 innings and took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on four this, one walk and three hit batters. He struck out four.
Both Sedalia pitchers are finished for the tournament, requiring four days of rest.
Heggemann led Post 218 with four hits, including a double.
“I cannot praise Sam Heggemann enough though, catching 11 innings and going 4-6 is an amazing feat,” Getsee said. “I’ve seen first-hand with my son how you can lose your legs during a season and in a long, hot game like this and not be as effective at the plate and he is just as tough as they come.”
Paule singled twice.
Coulter and Gavin Matchell doubled.
Calvin Straatmann, Jack Lackman and Mueller singled.
Mayer walked twice. Straatmann and Coulter walked once.
Straatmann and Paule were hit by two pitches apiece. Coulter was hit by one pitch.
Lackman stole a base. Jacob Bauche and Paule sacrificed.
Paule scored twice. Heggemann, Molitor, Coulter, Bauche, Matchell and Landen Byrne scored once.
Coulter posted three RBIs. Heggemann drove in two. Straatmann, Mueller and Bauche had one RBI apiece.
“We did a little bit of everything in this game, we hit, we ran, we bunted, we fielded and turned some double plays,” Getsee said. “As a coaching staff and team there was plenty to be proud of.”
For Post 642, McMullen was the top batter with four hits, including a double and a triple.
Carson Hunolt, Kreisel and Cash had two hits apiece. Cash homered while Kreisel doubled.
Jeffrey Goodson, Andrew Lazenby and Zapher Lea singled.
Zachary Simmons was hit by pitches twice.
Kreisel sacrificed and Hunolt stole a base.
Hunolt scored twice. McMullen, Simmons, Kreisel, Cash and Lea scored once.
McMullen, Kreisel and Cash each had two RBIs. Goodson drove in one run.
If Sedalia can find a way to get past Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 in the losers’ bracket, it would get another matchup with Post 218 Friday evening.