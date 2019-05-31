Scoring seven times in the bottom of the fourth, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team defeated Union Post 297 in the Washington Memorial Weekend Tournament, 11-2.
Washington (3-0) lost 9-0 to Jefferson City in the title game Monday afternoon.
Union (3-2) moved on to defeat Thoman Boothe Monday for third place.
Post 218, the Pool A winner, opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Union cut the gap to 3-2 in the top of the third, but Washington added another run in the bottom of the inning.
The big rally came in the fourth with Washington scoring seven more runs.
Logan Dieckman went the distance for Washington to earn the win.
Over five innings, he allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three.
“Logan Dieckman was the man of the hour, that is for sure,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He made pitches when he had to, worked in and out of jams and kept a very well-coached and solid Union team off the board for the most part. He stranded five runners and only gave up six hits in five innings of work for the complete game.
“We certainly hoped for a game like that from him, but not necessarily this early in the season,” Getsee continued. “He threw over 70 percent strikes, so when the opposing team has to do the damage themselves, the task gets easier on the defense. We had a stellar defensive day as well, making only a single error on the day which really helped Logan out.”
Dylan McLone started for Union and took the loss. Over 3.1 innings, He allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Will Beckman got the final two outs, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk.
Jacob Bauche recorded three hits for Washington, including a triple.
Ethan Mort had two hits.
Zac Coulter doubled. Louis Paule, Jack Lackman, Jacob Lombardo, Calvin Straatmann and Landen Byrne each singled.
Coulter, Lackman, Lombardo and Byrne walked. Coulter sacrificed while Byrne stole a base.
Lackman crossed the plate three times. Bauche scored twice. Coulter, Paule, Lombardo, Straatmann, Byrne and Gavin Matchell each scored once.
Lombardo and Straatmann drove in two runs apiece. Paule, Lackman, Bauche, Mort and Byrne had one RBI apiece.
“Offensively, we came out swinging and running getting three in the bottom of the first helped us settle in and relax a little,” Getsee said. “Eight out of our nine starters all had hits on the day with Jacob Bauche leading the way with three hits and Ethan Mort with two. Jacob Bauche has some serious speed and he put that to good use on the day hitting a triple and bunting for a single. When you get that kind of speed you have to take advantage and he certainly did on Sunday.”
For Union, Mason Bailey and Evan Hall had two hits each. Hall tripled while Rylee Arts doubled.
Dawson Hix singled.
Bailey stole two bases and Arts had one steal.
Bailey and Arts scored one run apiece. Bailey and Hall posted the RBIs.