Closing out Ninth District play, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team ended Rhineland Post 147’s perfect league season Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, 6-4.
The result helped Union (16-8, 11-5) solidify the third seed for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament. Rhineland (15-2, 12-1) likely will be the top seed for the postseason tournament.
In Tuesday’s game, Union scored in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Rhineland came back with three runs in the fourth, but Union scored twice in the bottom of that inning to tie it, 3-3.
Post 297 broke the tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Rhineland added a run in the top of the seventh.
Union outhit Post 147 by a 13-5 margin. Union made three errors to Rhineland’s two.
Isaiah Hoelscher started for Post 297 and went four innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out four.
Dylan McLone was the winning pitcher, going three innings while allowing a run on two hits and one walk. He struck out three.
For Post 147, Chase McKague started and went 5.1 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on 13 hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Ethan Towery pitched the final two-thirds of an inning.
Union’s Mason Bailey, Jude Tenny, Coleton Anderson, Blake Borgmann and Nathan Bagley each had two hits.
Hoelscher, Hayden Schiller and Rylee Arts each had one hit.
Bailey, Hoelscher and Canyon Terrill each walked. Tenny was hit by a pitch.
Tenny stole two bases. Bailey had one steal.
Bailey and Tenny each scored twice. Terrill and Bagley crossed the plate once.
Hoelscher drove in two runs. Tenny and Anderson had one RBI apiece.
McKague recorded three of the five Rhineland hits. Cameron Michel and Trent Anderson had one hit each. Anderson doubled.
Post 147 drew six walks. Kenny Hoener walked twice. Colten Robinson, Michel, Jeb Seaver and Towery walked once.
Parker Anderson stole a base.
McKague, Parker Anderson, Hoener and Seaver each scored once. Michel and Anderson drove in one run apiece.