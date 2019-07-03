While some work for the weekend, the Pacific Post 320 Juniors worked to play beyond the weekend.
Posting a 1-1 record in the first two rounds of the Ninth District Tournament, Post 320 earned the right to continue its season to the third round at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Pacific (11-8) lost in the first round Saturday, 10-0, against Hannibal Post 55 (16-6), but rebounded to notch a 10-3 victory over St. Charles Post 312 (6-15) Sunday.
That result sent Post 320 into a rubber match with Union Post 297 Monday. That game is covered elsewhere in this section.
St. Charles
After two scoreless innings, Post 320 broke things open with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Pacific added four runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth while St. Charles managed all three of its runs in the sixth inning.
Stephen Loeffel was the winning pitcher, throwing five shutout innings. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Sam Knotts pitched one inning, surrendering three runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Faolin Kreienkamp closed out the game in the seventh. He struck out two and allowed one hit for no runs.
“Stephen threw another solid game,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said. “Sam Knotts and Faolin came in to close it out. (Our) bats were rolling. (It was a) good team win with only nine guys for the day.”
Post 320 was shorthanded for the game with double-rostered players having to split their focus between the Ninth District junior and freshmen tournaments being held at the same time.
Dylan Myers powered the Post 320 offense with four hits in the game, a triple and three singles. Myers scored twice, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Kreienkamp tripled and singled with a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI.
Carter Myers picked up two singles and scored a run.
Tanner Biedenstein doubled, walked, scored a run and drove one in.
Ian Groom, Loeffel, Knotts and Corben Savory all singled.
Groom scored two runs. Loeffel crossed the plate once.
Loeffel collected three RBIs. Groom drove in one.
Groom, Jayden Mach, Knotts and Savory all walked.
Hannibal
Post 55’s Mason Tharp recorded a one-hit shutout over six innings in the 10-0 win.
Tharp struck out nine and walked two.
Kreienkamp had the one Pacific hit, a single.
Savory reached safely when he was hit by a pitch.
Groom and Biedensten each drew a walk.
Tyler Anderson started on the mound for Post 320. In 1.2 innings, he surrendered four runs, two earned, on four hits and two walks to go with four strikeouts.
“Anderson went out in the second with an arm injury,” Gilcrease said. “We struggled at the plate and there’s no room for mistakes when facing that Hannibal squad. (They are) well-coached and a sound baseball team.”
Mach pitched the next four innings and struck out four. Hannibal scored six runs, four earned, off Mach on five hits and a walk.
Tharp helped his own cause at the plate with three hits, falling just a home run shy of the cycle. He scored once and drove in a run.
Drake Dudley tripled and singled with two runs scored and three runs batted in.