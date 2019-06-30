The Pacific Post 320 Juniors ended the regular season on a high note.
Post 320 (10-6, 8-6) blanked Ninth District leading Rhineland Post 147 (16-3, 13-2) Thursday, 3-0, in the final game before the Ninth District Tournament.
Rhineland will still hold the top seed in the tournament by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker against Washington Post 218 (13-2). Tournament play begins Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Stephen Loeffel held the Post 147 bats in check Thursday to the tune of no runs on one hit and one walk through the first four innings. Loeffel recorded one strikeout.
“That was just his second start, so he hasn’t had a lot of experience this summer starting (on the mound), but that was awesome last night,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said. “He just put us on his back and the team played great defense behind him.”
Faolin Kreienkamp tossed the next two innings, allowing no runs on no hits and a walk.
“I think the offspeed he threw really had them off balance after Loeffel,” Gilcrease said. “(Kreienkamp) has just been great all season and we’ve went to him in some big situations to get a stop. He’s such a team guy.”
Tyler Anderson notched the save. In the seventh inning, he struck out two and allowed no runs on one hit.
At the plate, Anderson, Jack Meyer and Andrew Payne all recorded hits for Pacific and Tanner Biedenstein reached on a walk.
The two teams carried a 0-0 tie into the sixth inning, where Post 320 did all the damage.
Pacific loaded the bases with nobody out in the frame after Ian Groom reached on an error, Anderson was hit by a pitch and Meyer got aboard on an error while attempting to sacrifice the two runners over.
Dylan Myers then put a ground ball in play and everybody advanced 90 feet safely on another Rhineland error, scoring Groom from third.
Payne, a double-rostered player that also suits up for the Post 320 Freshmen, then brought in Anderson and Myers for two runs with his double to conclude the scoring.
“Payne’s been coming through with some big hits for us at the AA level,” Gilcrease said.
Carter Myers picked off Rhineland baserunner Colten Robinson at third base to end the top of the sixth inning and put a stop to Rhineland’s best scoring threat of the night.
On the mound, Robinson matched Loeffel zero for zero on the mound through the first four innings. Robinson allowed no runs on two hits and a walk.
Ethan Towery took over in the fifth inning and was let down by the three Post 147 errors in the sixth. He was charged with three unearned runs over two innings on one hit with three strikeouts.
Chase McKague and Trent Anderson both singled for Rhineland and Trent Anderson stole a base.
Jon Utley and Robinson each drew a walk.
Post 320 will open the District Tournament Saturday with a first round matchup against Hannibal Post 55 at 1:30 p.m.