Tyler Anderson spun a gem to begin the season.
Anderson held the New Haven Post 366 Juniors (0-1) off the scoreboard for a one-hit shutout in a 10-0 Pacific Post 320 (1-0) victory in the first game of the season Wednesday.
The game was postponed a day due to Tuesday’s storms.
In six innings pitched, Anderson walked three and struck out nine.
The Post 320 Juniors backed Anderson at home with 15 hits, scoring twice in the first inning, once in the second, once in the third and six times in the bottom of the sixth.
Carter Myers, Jack Meyer and Ethan Simpson each had three hits in the game. Anderson, Stephen Loeffel and Trevor Klund rapped out two hits each.
Anderson doubled twice and Klund connected for a double. All other Pacific hits were singles.
Simpson and Meyer each scored twice and stole a base. Anderson, Carter Myers, Dylan Myers, Klund and Ayden Biedenstein scored one run apiece.
Klund drove in three runs. Anderson and Carter Myers both picked up two RBIs. Meyer, Loeffel and Dylan Mooney all drove in one run.
Dylan Myers walked twice. Anderson, Biedenstein and Mooney each walked once.
New Haven catcher Brynner Frankenberg had the only hit for Post 366, a double.
Kaleb Briggs walked and stole a base.
Trey Roettering pitched the first three innings for New Haven. He allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Logan Williams fired the next 2.1 innings for Post 366, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Tyler Gleeson recorded the last out for New Haven.
The Post 320 Juniors return to action Saturday at home against Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 at noon and Warrenton VFW Post 2180 at 4 p.m.