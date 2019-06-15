Runs were hard to come by for New Haven’s Post 366 Juniors over the weekend.
In fact, New Haven (5-8) did not score any in three games, including a doubleheader at home Friday against Rhineland Post 147 (9-1) or on the road Saturday at Elsberry Post 226 (4-2).
Rhineland won the two games Friday, 6-0 and 10-0. Elsberry won by a 6-0 score Saturday.
Rhineland
Rhineland pitchers held Post 366 to just three hits in the two games on Friday.
August Panhorst and Matthew Nenninger both singled in the first game.
Jason Lause had the lone Post 366 hit in the nightcap.
In the first game, Owen Borcherding started for Post 366. He allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Tyler Gleeson pitched two shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit.
In the second contest, Trey Roettering took the mound for Post 366. In 5.1 innings, Roettering allowed nine runs, seven earned, on 11 hits and three walks, striking out six.
William Hellmann allowed the final run on three walks and a hit without recording an out.
For Rhineland, Ethan Towery and Jeb Seaver split the pitching duties in the first game.
Towery threw 5.1 innings to pick up the win on two hits and no walks, striking out two.
Seaver walked Roettering, but otherwise went through 1.2 innings unscathed.
Kenny Hoener was the winning pitcher the second time around. He threw 4.2 innings and struck out eight, walking five and allowing one hit.
Parker Anderson fired 1.1 innings and struck out four with one walk and no hits allowed.
Logan Williams and Nolen Brown both walked twice for Post 366. Jacob Engelbrecht and Kaleb Briggs both reached once on walks. Briggs stole a base.
Roettering was hit by a pitch in the second contest.
Post 147 hitters rapped out a combined 19 hits in the two games.
The two biggest hits were a pair of triples by Chase McKague, both in the second game. McKague finished 3-6 on the night with three runs scored and two runs batted in.
Ethan Towery went 3-6 with a double.
Jon Utley and Colten Robinson each doubled as well.
Cameron Michel connected for three singles. Trent Anderson, Seaver and Hoener each singled twice.
Robinson and Gavin Hackmann turned in one single apiece.
Robinson collected three RBIs. Michel, Seaver and Trent Anderson knocked in two runs each. Utley, Hackmann and Hoener drove in one run apiece.
Michel scored four times. Towery and Trent Anderson both crossed the plate twice. Robinson, Utley, Hoener and Parker Anderson all scored once.
Michel stole five bases on the night, four in the first game. Parker Anderson stole three times and Trent Anderson twice. Hoener, Utley, McKague, Towery and Seaver each stole a base.
Post 226
Elsberry Post 226 scored five runs in the first inning and added a final run in the third.
Post 366 managed three hits in the game, led by a double and a single from Nenninger.
Roettering picked up a single.
Blake Schroeder was hit by pitches twice.
Nenninger, Briggs and Logan Heather each saw time on the mound for Post 366 in the contest.
Nenninger pitched 2.2 innings. He surrendered six runs, five earned, on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Briggs threw 2.1 innings and allowed just one hit and no runs.
Heather shut out Elsberry in the final inning. He struck out one and gave up one hit.
The Post 366 Juniors hosted Pacific Post 320 Tuesday and next play over the weekend in the St. Louis Classic.