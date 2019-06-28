Scoring twice in the top of the seventh, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team edged Union Post 297 Monday at Wildcat Ballpark, 5-3.
“Union is tough and especially at home,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “I’ve grown to really like those guys, they have like minds as our coaching staff and that makes for good solid baseball games. We do this to have fun and games like last night are an example of that.”
Union Manager Mark Beckman agreed.
“It was a really good game,” Beckman said. “We don’t like losing, but it’s fun playing good competition. It’s good to have to play our best to come out on top.”
The game impacted the Ninth District standings. Washington improved to 13-3 overall and 11-2 in Ninth District games to hold second place. Union fell to 15-8 overall, 10-5 in the league. Post 297 is tied with Hannibal Post 55 for third in the division.
Rhineland Post 147 is 12-0 in league games and leads the standings. There is a chance things could be adjusted after New Haven Post 366 dropped its Junior team last weekend.
In Monday’s showdown in Union, Post 218 started hot with a run in the top of the first and two more in the second.
But that’s where the momentum shifted.
“We did start out solid,” Getsee said. “Jacob Bauche continues to swing a hot bat and Sam Glosemeyer had a great day at the plate. Both of those guys work endlessly in the cage to stay sharp on what has been a difficult summer weather-wise.”
Union struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, bringing the game to 3-2 on a two-run hit by Blake Borgmann.
“We spotted a couple of runs on the board and then (Jude) Tenny sharpened up and we went cold, but our guys worked counts even when we made outs and we ran him up in pitch count, which forced him out of the game,” Getsee said.
Post 297 then tied the game, 3-3, in the bottom of the fourth on a Washington error and that’s the way it stood until the seventh.
“We like to be aggressive on the bases,” Beckman said. “We’re always looking for errors or overthrows. That was a big one to tie the game.”
With both sides working through the order quickly, Washington got the winning break in the final inning.
Jack Lackman led off with a single to left field and moved up on a sacrifice by Zac Coulter.
Sam Heggemann doubled into left field to bring the go-ahead run home. Heggemann’s courtesy runner, Landen Byrne, scored on an error.
“Taking the lead in the seventh was big for us,” Getsee said. “Jack Lackman who had a great day at the plate with a triple, but he got on with a single through the left side and then we worked the runner over on a sacrifice bunt by Zac Coulter and Sam Heggemann doubled to left to bring him in and then we were able to get the bonus run. The seventh was textbook being ready for a situation and our guys handled it very well.”
Coulter was able to hold in the bottom of the seventh, getting the final out on a pickoff play by Heggemann at third base.
“Defensively, we just were not as sharp as we need to be and we need to be playing more games in a row or at least consistently,” Getsee said. “Logan Dieckman pitched fantastic, was efficient and we just didn’t make all the plays behind him. Hopefully we clean it up, but we did make a few plays when we had to and the big blow as Sam Heggemann throwing out a runner at third to end the game. He threw a bullet to the base of the bag and Brayden (Mayer) was right there to punch out the runner. Zac Coulter picked up the win as we went ahead in the seventh, but all in all our pitching was great.”
Dieckman started and went five innings for Post 218 but did not get a decision. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Coulter was the winning pitcher, going two innings while allowing two hits and striking out one.
For Union, Jude Tenny started and went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Evan Hall took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) over two innings on two hits.
“Jude and Evan both pitched well and gave us a shot at the end,” Beckman said.
Jacob Bauche, Sam Glosemeyer and Lackman had two hits apiece. Lackman tripled. Glosemeyer hit a double.
Also hitting doubles were Heggemann and Jacob Bauche.
Coulter singled.
Calvin Straatmann drew a walk. Coulter sacrificed.
Lackman scored two runs. Bauche, Straatmann and Byrne each scored once.
Coulter, Heggemann, Glosemeyer and Lackman drove in runs.
For Union, Coleton Anderson and Blake Borgmann each had two hits and all were doubles. Dylan McLone also doubled.
Tenny added a single.
Borgmann walked. Tenny stole a base.
Anderson scored two of the Union runs and Hayden Schiller had the other one.
Borgmann drove in a pair.
Washington outhit Union, 8-6. Union made five errors to Washington’s two.