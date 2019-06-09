Scoring 12 times in the top of the seventh inning, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team put an exclamation mark on Tuesday’s Ninth District road game in St. Charles.
Union (10-5, 4-2) defeated Post 312 at Blanchette Park, 21-4.
Post 297 led for the entire game, scoring twice in the top of the second to take the lead.
St. Charles got one run back in the bottom of the inning, but Union scored one more in the third.
Each team scored three runs in the fourth. Union added one more in the fifth and two in the sixth before exploding in the top of the seventh.
Jude Tenny and Rylee Arts pitched for Post 297. Tenny went three innings, allowing a run on one hit and one walk. He struck out three.
Arts went four innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks. He fanned four.
Offensively, the top of the order did much of the damage as the top four batters combined for 10 of the team’s 14 hits.
Mason Bailey and Tenny each had three hits. Evan Hall, Isaiah Hoelscher and Hayden Schiller posted two hits apiece.
Blake Borgmann and Nathan Bagley each had one hit.
Post 297 batters also drew 12 walks. Bailey, Hall and Hoelscher each walked twice. Tenny, Borgmann, Canyon Terrill, Will Beckman, Schiller and Bagley walked once.
Arts was hit by pitches three times.
Once on base, Union ran at will, stealing 16 bases.
Hall posted four steals while Arts and Tenny had three swipes apiece. Bailey stole two bases. Hoelscher, Dylan McLone, Schiller and Wyatt Sherman each stole one base.
Bailey scored four runs. Tenny and Arts scored three times apiece. Hoelscher, Schiller, Bagley and Sherman each scored twice. Hall, Beckman and McLone scored once.
Tenny drove in four runs. Hall had three RBIs while Hoelscher, Schiller and Bagley each drove in two runs. Bailey, Borgmann, Terrill, Arts, Dawson Hix and Beckman drove in one run apiece.
Union defeated New Haven Post 366 Wednesday and that game is detailed in another story.
Charleston Tournament
Post 297 was scheduled to play this weekend in the Charleston Fighting Squirrel Classic.
With rain already falling Thursday afternoon there and more expected, organizers decided to call off the event. With such short notice, the team will not be able to schedule anything in its place.
Program Manager Ryan Bailey said Union likely will send a team to a tournament there next season.