For the second time in as many days, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat against Sedalia Post 642.
Facing off Friday in the Missouri State Tournament losers’ bracket at Rotary Recreational Complex, Post 218 scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to eliminate Sedalia, 7-6.
“That was a wild ride with Sedalia for sure in this tournament,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Friday night’s game was another one to remember for sure. Sedalia had the better of us for the majority of the game and we could not seem to find the timely hit. We stranded 10 runners so that is an indicator that we had our chances. We had a solid plan at the plate and we just were not getting the contact we needed. Of course, like the night before, our guys showed some serious determination and rallied in the sixth for one and the seventh to win it.”
Washington (23-8) had scored three times in the bottom of the 11th inning Thursday in the event’s first game to beat Sedalia, 8-7.
Friday’s contest was a bit different. This time, Sedalia led for much of the contest. Post 642, fresh from its first win over Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 in five tries, scored in the top of the first. Washington tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Sedalia retook the lead with three runs in the third and tacked on two more in the fifth.
It was 6-1 when Washington scored once in the bottom of the sixth.
Things got interesting in the bottom of the seventh.
Brayden Mayer led off with a walk and Louis Paule followed with a single.
Gavin Mueller re-entered after being hurt in left field earlier in the game. He singled to center, scoring Mayer to make it 6-2.
Sedalia changed pitchers to Carson Hunolt and he struck out the first batter he faced.
Sam Glosemeyer followed with a single to right. Paule scored and Jacob Bauche, running for Mueller, ended up at third. Glosemeyer hustled to take second on the throw.
Gavin Matchell followed with a single to left field. Bauche scored, but Glosemeyer was tagged out at the plate. Matchell took second on the throw. Sedalia needed one more out, leading 6-5.
Calvin Straatmann then coaxed a walk. Jack Lackman followed up with a walk, advancing pinch runner Tristan Molitor to third with the tying run.
It came down to Sam Heggemann. His single to center field brought home both Molitor and Straatmann to give Washington the come-from-behind victory, 7-6.
“Quite honestly, plating five runs in a half inning should have happened sooner, but thankfully it happened when we needed it most,” Getsee said. “Sam Glosemeyer, Sam Heggemann and Brayden Mayer had great nights picking up hits in key situations, but Sam Heggemann delivered the big blow to end the game.”
Caleb Kleekamp started for Washington and went six innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out 10 batters.
“Caleb Kleekamp deserved a better fate with not getting the win,” Getsee said. “He pitched another great game and kept Sedalia down only allowing one earned run, which would have been enough to win, but our defense had some lapses that contributed to the difficult situation we faced. When the dust settled we pulled off another solid victory over a good team and earned the right to move on in the tournament.”
Washington made four errors in the field, causing five of the runs to be unearned.
Ethan Mort was the winning pitcher, needing seven pitches to get through the top of the seventh.
Heggemann and Glosemeyer had two hits in the game.
Mayer doubled while Lackman, Paule, Mueller, Coulter and Matchell singled once.
Straatmann and Matchell each walked twice. Lackman, Mayer and Zac Coulter walked once.
Glosemeyer and Straatmann were hit by pitches. Glosemeyer and Lackman each stole a base.
Straatmann, Lackman, Mayer, Paule, Bauche, Glosemeyer and Molitor each scored once.
Heggemann drove in a pair. Lackman, Mayer, Mueller, Glosemeyer and Matchell had one RBI apiece.
Defensively, Heggemann threw out two runners trying to steal.
For Sedalia, Jeffery Goodson started and went 3.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits with two walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Lincoln Ditzfeld pitched 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Hunolt took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.
Chase McMullen and Blaine Kneisel had two hits apiece. McMullin and Trint Grotzinger doubled.
Caleb Egbert, Samuel Cash and Zachary Simmons singled.
Hunolt and Zapher Lea drew walks.
Hunolt sacrificed.
Egbert and Cash each scored twice. Hunolt and McMullen scored once.
McMullen drove in two. Kneisel and Simmons each had one RBI.