Scoring eight unanswered runs, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team fought its way into the Ninth District championship series Wednesday.
Post 218 (19-4) defeated Hannibal Post 55 (18-8), 11-3.
Washington jumped on top with three runs in the second inning, but Hannibal tied it in the top of the third.
Post 218 added five runs in the bottom of the third and never looked back. Washington added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames to close it out.
“Offensively, it was great to hear the solid crack of the bat again,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Brayden Mayer had a big three-RBI day at the plate. Zac Coulter, Sam Heggemann and Jacob Lombardo all had two hits, but more importantly they took great at-bats. We did that up and down the lineup and ran their pitcher out of the game early by running up the pitch count. We have the knowledge of how to take the solid at-bats, we just need to do it a little more often.”
Coulter doubled twice while Heggemann and Lombardo had two singles each.
Sam Glosemeyer, Louis Paule, Gavin Mueller, Mayer and Jack Lackman had one hit apiece. Lackman doubled.
Washington added eight walks. Mueller walked twice while Coulter, Jacob Bauche, Glosemeyer, Lombardo, Mayer and Lackman walked once.
On base, Heggemann and Mueller stole bases.
Paule put down two bunts and Mayer had one. Lombardo and Mayer contributed sacrifice flies.
Heggemann, Mueller, Lombardo and Mayer each scored twice. Glosemeyer, Paule and Lackman scored once.
Mayer drove in three runs. Coulter, Paule, Mueller, Lombardo and Lackman had one RBI apiece.
“Zac Coulter was great for us on the bump going five innings and keeping a very good Hannibal team in check only allowing one earned run,” Getsee said.
Coulter went five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Calvin Straatmann pitched two innings, striking out one.
“Our defense had a blip game with three errors that led to a couple of extra runs,” Getsee said. “Calvin Straatmann came in the final two innings and was great, kept them in check and didn’t allow a run. Those guys worked well with Sam Heggemann who does great things behind the plate and is a smart catcher with great skills. Sam is a big part of why we keep teams off the board.”
With the win, Post 218 officially qualified for the Zone 1 Tournament.
Washington already has a berth in the state tournament as the host team, but needed to either win the district tournament or see Rhineland win to go to the zone.
Mason Tharp was the Hannibal starter and took the loss. Caleb Young and Chance Lovett also pitched.
Gary Culp doubled while Drake Dudley, Mason Tharp, Braysen Douglas and Jack Kirby singled.
Hannibal got walks by Young and Brody Lehenbauer and Garrett Lillard was hit by a pitch.
Culp, Douglas, Dudley and Tharp stole bases.