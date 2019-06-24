Playing at their second location of the night, the Union Post 297 Juniors got a better result Wednesday.
After a home loss against Pacific Post 320 earlier in the night, Post 297 (14-7, 11-4) traveled to New Haven and earned an 11-3 road win against Post 366 (5-12, 2-10).
Union started out the game with one run in the top of the first and added runs in both the third and fourth innings.
New Haven came back to tie the game twice, at 1-1 in the second inning and 3-3 in the fourth.
Post 297 took the lead for the final time with three runs in the fifth inning before adding a run in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Dylan McLone was the winning pitcher. He threw five innings and allowed three unearned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six.
Will Beckman closed out the win in the final two innings. He struck out three and allowed two hits while allowing no runs.
“Dylan pitched well and kept us in the game until we could score the three runs in the fifth,” Post 297 Manager Mark Beckman said. “Then due to pitch count we went to Will and he closed it out.”
Matthew Nenninger pitched five innings for New Haven and allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits and three walks, striking out three.
August Panhorst recorded two outs in the sixth and allowed one run on two walks and a strikeout.
Tyler Gleeson finished the game for Post 366. He allowed four unearned runs on two hits and two walks.
At the plate, Evan Hall, Coleton Anderson and Blake Borgmann accounted for six of the nine Union hits, collecting two apiece.
Blake Ross, Rylee Arts and Ian Nissen had one hit apiece.
Anderson doubled twice. Arts, Borgmann and Ross each had a double.
“It was good to see the middle of our order doing their job and driving runs in,” Mark Beckman said.
Hall scored four of the Union runs. Mason Bailey and Wyatt Sherman each scored twice. Anderson, McLone and Canyon Terrill all crossed the plate once.
Anderson and Hayden Schiller collected two RBIs apiece. Bailey, Hall, Sherman, Arts and McLone each drove in a run.
McLone was twice hit by pitches. Arts, Borgmann and Schiller were all hit once.
Bailey stole three bases. Hall, Anderson and McLone all stole twice. Schiller, Sherman and Terrill each picked up a steal.
New Haven rapped out six hits in the contest, two off the bat of Brynner Frankenburg.
Blake Schroeder and Panhorst both doubled for New Haven. Schroeder scored once and Panhorst drove in two runs.
Trey Roettering scored the other run after reaching on a single.
Jason Lause picked up one hit for Post 366 and walked twice with a stolen base.
Gleeson and Kaleb Briggs each drew a walk.