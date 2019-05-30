Throwing a two-hitter, Isaiah Hoelscher led the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team to a season-opening shutout of St. Charles Post 312 Wednesday.
Hoelscher allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings. He needed 76 pitches to get through the game.
Offensively, Post 297 gave Hoelscher plenty of offensive support. Union scored once in the first, once in the second, three times in the third, twice in the fourth, once in the fifth and two times in the sixth to end the game early.
Blake Borgmann was the lone Union player with multiple hits and he singled twice.
Hoelscher belted a triple while Colten Anderson had a double.
Mason Bailey and Ian Nissen each singled.
Union also drew 11 walks in the game. Hoelscher reached on walks three times. Jude Tenny walked twice. Dawson Hix, Evan Hall, Dylan McLone, Blake Ross, Canyon Terrill and Wyatt Sherman each walked once.
On the bases, Post 297 ran wild. Hall swiped three bases and Tenny had two steals. Anderson, Bailey, Hoelscher, McLone, Hayden Schiller and Terrill each stole one base.
Hall and Sherman each scored twice. Bailey, Tenny, Nissen, Hoelscher, Anderson and Terrill scored once.
Borgmann had three RBIs. McLone drove in two. Hall had one RBI.