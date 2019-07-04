Playing at home, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team opened Ninth District Tournament play Saturday with an 8-1 win over Elsberry Post 226.
“Up and down the lineup we made things happen and it was a great team win,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington (17-3), the second seed, opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the third at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington pushed an additional run across the plate in the fifth. Each side scored once in the sixth.
Brayden Mayer got the win, going six innings while allowing one run on three hits and one walk. He struck out six.
“Brayden Mayer pitched a fantastic game for us keeping Elsberry off the board and using a nice mix of off-speed pitches in and out of the zone,” Getsee said. “He and Sam Heggemann had their number as the battery and it came at a great time for us.”
Ethan Mort pitched the seventh, walking one.
“Ethan Mort closed it out in the seventh doing more of what Brayden did,” Getsee said. “Our defense helped them along the way. Gavin Mueller made a great play in left field and we made all the routine plays which is what we need to do to win close games. The saying ‘defense wins championships’ is true in our coaches book and we’re working toward playing solid defense down the stretch.”
Offensively, Washington had seven hits and five walks. Two batters were hit by pitches.
Tristan Molitor paced the offense with two hits.
Sam Glosemeyer tripled while Zac Coulter doubled.
Sam Heggemann, Louis Paule and Calvin Straatmann singled.
Coulter walked twice. Jacob Bauche, Gavin Mueller and Molitor walked once.
Mueller and Paule were hit by pitches.
Coulter and Heggemann each stole a base.
Jack Lackman sacrificed twice and Paule also had a bunt. Glosemeyer had a sacrifice fly.
Coulter and Molitor scored twice. Glosemeyer, Paule, Mueller and Straatmann scored once.
Molitor drove in two. Coulter, Glosemeyer, Paule and Lackman each had one RBI.
“Offensively, Tristan Molitor got it started with a bunt single and ending up 2-2 on the day with a couple of RBIs,” Getsee said. “Tristan put it together at the right time using some small ball to get us started. Jack Lackman gets the cap tip though, he laid down two great bunts for sacrifices and one was a squeeze that added to our daily total. We had other guys doing more of the same and putting the pressure on Elsberry all day.”
Braydon Donhardt started for Elsberry and went 3.2 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out five.
Nicholas Griesbauer was next, going 1.2 innings while allowing two runs on one hit and two walks. He fanned one.
Austin Bueltmann got the final two outs, including a strikeout. He allowed a hit and hit a batter.
Griesbauer doubled while Brady Scott and Bueltmann singled.
Daniel Schneider and Ryan Korte walked. Griesbauer stole a base.