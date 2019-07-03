Scoring five runs over two innings, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team broke a tie Saturday in the opening round of the Ninth District Tournament.
Union (16-8), the third seed, defeated Rosebud Post 587 by a 7-2 score.
The game was tied 2-2 after Union scored in the bottom of the first and Rosebud scored in the second. However, Union broke the tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three more in the fifth to win.
Union outhit Rosebud by a 9-4 margin. Rosebud made two errors to Union’s one.
Jude Tenny got the start for Union and went two innings before he was lifted as Union tried to preserve pitching. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out two.
Dylan McLone was the winning pitcher, going three innings while allowing two hits and two walks. He fanned three.
Will Beckman pitched the final two innings while striking out two.
For Rosebud, Trevor Abernathy pitched the first five innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and four walks. He struck out six.
Bryor Bogle tossed the final inning, striking out two.
Tenny and Hayden Schiller had two hits apiece for Union. Blake Borgmann and Rylee Arts doubled.
Isaiah Hoelscher, Mason Bailey and Nathan Bagley singled.
Coleton Anderson walked three times while Schiller added a walk.
Tenny stole a base.
Anderson and Schiller each scored twice. Tenny, Hoelscher and McLone scored once.
Arts drove in three runs. Borgmann and Bailey each had one RBI.
Rosebud got a double from TC Fisher. Brendan Decker, Bogle and Daxton Mehrhoff singled.
Tyler Heidbrink walked twice. Dominic Grigatis and Logan Evans each walked once. Bogle stole a base.
Fisher and Heidbrink scored the runs. Evans had an RBI.