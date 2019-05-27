When the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team takes the field Tuesday in Rosebud, it will bear a striking resemblance to last year’s Post 297 Freshman team.
That’s because most of the players from the 2018 Post 297 Freshman team, which finished fourth in the Missouri State Tournament with a 23-6 record, have moved up this season.
Mark Beckman is managing the team this season and he will be assisted by Aaron Hall, Alex Weinhold and Austin Bentlage.
Post 297 has two starters back from last year’s 16-10 team.
Isaiah Hoelscher will be a top pitcher and play third base when he’s not on the mound.
Hoelscher batted .429 last season with a .511 on-base percentage, 33 runs and 19 RBIs.
Mason Bailey can play a variety of positions, including shortstop and center field, and pitch. He was double-rostered last season. He hit .418 for the Post 297 Juniors with a .492 on-base percentage, 16 runs and seven RBIs.
Union made a major impact at the Freshman level last summer and those players are expected to be key players for the Post 297 Juniors.
Evan Hall is expected to pitch and play shortstop and third base.
Dylan McLone will pitch and play outfield.
Jude Tenny also will pitch and play outfield.
Coleton Anderson can pitch, catch and play third base.
All but Tenny were on the Union High School roster this spring and most saw at least a little bit of varsity action during the season.
A key spot which needs to be filled this summer is catcher and Ryan Bailey, overall program manager, feels Blake Borgmann will be a key player for the team this summer at that position.
The pitching staff figures to consist of Hoelscher, McLone, Hall, Will Beckman, Bailey, Rylee Arts, Anderson and Tenny. All should get plenty of time to impress with this year’s schedule. Teams will play other Ninth District teams twice during the regular season along with any nondistrict opponents.
“Hopefully we learned that in wood bat baseball you have to throw strikes,” Ryan Bailey said. “If our pitchers do that we’ll compete.”
Behind the plate, Borgmann and Anderson will be the catching rotation.
At first base, Arts, Borgmann, Tenny and Hoelscher are looking for playing time.
Beckman, Dawson Hix, Nathan Bagley, Bailey and Hall could see playing time at second base.
Hoelscher is the top candidate at third base, but Canyon Terrill, Hall and Anderson also can play that position.
Hall, Anderson and Bailey are the shortstop candidates.
In left field, Wyatt Sherman, Ian Nissan, Blake Ross, McLone and Tenny are seeking playing time.
Bailey, McLone and Tenny are center field candidates.
Hayden Schiller, McLone and Tenny are expected to compete in right field.
Bailey said it will take a few games to figure out who is strong in the Ninth District this season, but pointed to defending champion Washington as a team which always is tough.
After opening with a Ninth District doubleheader at Rosebud Post 587 Tuesday (5:30 p.m. first game) and Wednesday at home against St. Charles Post 312 (6 p.m.), Post 297 goes to the Washington Memorial Weekend Tournament May 24-27.
Union is in a pool with Jefferson City Post 5 and Eureka Post 177. Union will play Eureka Friday, May 24, at 8:30 p.m. and Jefferson City Saturday, May 25, at 4 p.m.
Playoffs are set for Sunday, May 26 with the championship and third-place games Monday, May 27.