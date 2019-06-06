Playing for the seventh time in four days, the Union Post 297 Junior Legion team rolled to an 8-1 win over Warrenton VFW Post 2180 Sunday.
“It was nice to finally have a home game after 11 road games in a row,” Post 297 Manager Mark Beckman said.
Union took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added from there. Post 2180 (9-5, 5-2) scored once in the second, once in the third, three times in the fourth and once in the sixth.
Warrenton scored its run in the top of the fourth.
Isaiah Hoelscher pitched five innings for the win. He allowed one run on six hits and four walks while striking out 11 Warrenton batters.
“Isaiah pitched a good game for us with 11 strikeouts over five innings,” Beckman said. “His pitch count got up and Will Beckman finished the game.”
Will Beckman finished out the game, throwing two innings while allowing two hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Evan Hall led the offense with two hits, including a double.
Mason Bailey also doubled. Jude Tenny, Hoelscher and Dawson Hix singled.
Union added eight walks. Hoelscher and Blake Borgmann walked twice. Bailey, Hall, Rylee Arts and Dylan McLone walked once.
Tenny was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Sherman stole three bases. Nathan Bagley and Bailey each stole two bases. Hall, Arts and Tenny stole one base apiece.
“We were aggressive on the basepaths,” Beckman said.
Bailey scored three of the runs. Tenny scored twice. Bagley and Wyatt Sherman each scored once.
Hall had two RBIs. McLone and Hix each drove in one run.
Dakota Ball started for Warrenton and took the loss. He pitched two innings, allowing three runs on one hit, six walks and a hit batter.
Manny Reygoza was next and pitched two innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Nathaniel McGee pitched two innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out three.
Tyler Conoyer had four of the eight Warrenton hits, all singles.
Ball, Reygoza, Colton Dyche and Mason Kunkel each had one hit.
Jack Russell was hit by a pitch. Conoyer stole two bases and Ball stole one.
Conoyer scored the run and Kunkel drove him home.