Earlier this season the Union Post 297 Juniors won on Pacific Post 320’s home field.
Wednesday, Post 320 (8-6, 8-5) returned the favor, beating Post 297 (13-7, 10-4), 5-1, at Wildcat Ballpark.
Post 320 staked ace pitcher Tyler Anderson to a two-run lead in the first inning and that proved to be all the run support he needed.
In six innings pitched, Anderson held Post 297 to one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.
“Tyler continues to get the job done and step up big when we need him too and Stephen (Loeffel) was there to close it out for us,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said.
Post 320 gave Anderson three more insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Union scored its run in the home half of the sixth.
“We just never got anything going offensively,” Post 297 Manager Mark Beckman said. “You have to give credit to Tyler Anderson. He pitched well and kept us off balance.”
Loeffel closed out the win with a perfect seventh inning, inducing three consecutive pop flys.
For Post 297, Evan Hall got the call to start on the mound. He threw 5.1 innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits and four walks. Hall recorded six strikeouts.
Coleton Anderson finished the game for Union, throwing 1.2 innings. He allowed no runs on two hits and struck out two.
Post 320 got four of its hits from Tyler Anderson (2-3) and Jack Meyer (2-4).
Both scored a run and Meyer drove in two runs to Tyler Anderson’s one.
Dylan Myers, Loeffel, Tanner Biedenstein, Ian Groom and Carter Myers added one hit apiece.
Weston Kulick, Ethan Simpson and Faolin Kreienkamp also scored for Pacific.
“Our outfielders played solid and the web gem by Faolin in right made a difference,” Gilcrease said. “Very proud of the way the guys were ready to compete tonight.”
Anderson, Groom, Simpson and Kreienkamp each drew a walk.
Hayden Schiller and Canyon Terrill had the two hits for Union, both singles.
Dawson Hix walked and scored the run with Terrill getting the RBI.
Schiller and Terrill both stole a base.
“We stole a couple of bases, but we just couldn’t string any consecutive hits or mount any kind of rally,” Beckman said. “That’s a credit to their defense and Tyler pitching well.”