The Ninth District Junior regular season and tournament champions will not be advancing to the state tournament this season.
Washington Post 218 (21-6) ended the season for Rhineland Post 147 (22-6), 10-2, Saturday in the losers’ bracket final of the Zone 1 Tournament in Kirksville.
Rhineland had previously beaten Post 218 twice in the regular season and twice in the Ninth District Tournament.
Washington had not scored more than one run in any of the previous four meetings with Rhineland this season using the Ninth District’s wood bat rules.
Teams at the zone tournament were allowed the use of metal bats.
Washington scored once in the first inning Saturday, four times in the second and three times in the third to take a commanding 8-0 lead.
“We did a little of everything at the plate, including some well-placed bunts and sac flies to keep the (rally) going,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Rhineland got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Post 218 added a final two runs in the top of the seventh.
Tristan Molitor recorded the win in the contest with six innings pitched. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits and two walks, striking out two.
“He didn’t give up a run and got us through six big innings against a very good Rhineland team,” Gestsee said. “We faced Trent Anderson again, which was a repeat of the district championship game and I think a little bit of that familiarity helped us. We just took better at-bats, we cut down on the strikeouts and capitalized on our strengths.”
Ethan Mort closed out the win in efficient fashion, needing just four pitches to get the final three outs. He allowed one hit and got a ground ball to end the game on a double play.
“The defense played a solid game again and we turned two double plays,” Getsee said. “The biggest double play came after Ethan Mort took to the hill in the seventh and induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the game. It was a fun way to break through against a team we played close all year.”
Post 218 gathered five hits in the game, led by a pair of doubles from Sam Glosemeyer and Gavin Mueller.
Mueller also singled. Jack Lackman and Sam Heggemann each got a hit as well.
Calvin Straatmann, Caleb Kleekamp and Jacob Bauche scored two runs apiece.
Lackman, Heggemann, Louis Paule and Jacob Lombardo all scored once.
Lackman and Glosemeyer drove in two runs apiece. Heggemann picked up an RBI.
Lombardo and Paule each walked twice. Straatmann and Heggemann also reached on walks once.
Straatmann and Lackman were both hit by pitches twice. Paule and Bauche were both hit once.
Straatmann put down a sacrifice bunt and Heggemann delivered a sacrifice fly.
Trent Anderson tossed three innings for Rhineland and hit four batters. He allowed eight runs, one earned, on two hits and four walks.
Parker Anderson threw the final four innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Trent Anderson had two of the Rhineland hits, both singles.
JJ Mundwiller and Cameron Michel both singled.
Jon Utley and Trent Anderson scored the two Rhineland runs.
Mundwiller was credited with an RBI.
Utley walked twice.
Parker Anderson and Kenny Hoener were both hit by pitches.
Ethan Towery made a sacrifice bunt.