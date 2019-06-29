Getting the job done, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team concluded regular season play Thursday with a 2-1 win at Elsberry.
“We got the job done and left there with a W and that is all you can ask when you go to another quality team’s park,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington (16-3, 13-2) received the second seed for the Ninth District Tournament which starts Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington actually tied Rhineland Post 147 for the regular season title, but Rhineland won on the head-to-head tiebreaker as both were 13-2 in the league.
Post 218 will face Elsberry Post 226 once again. Elsberry (7-9, 5-8) received that seed after the final records were compiled. The game will be played Saturday at 4 p.m.
The winner will take on the Union Post 297-Rosebud Post 587 winner Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The loser meets the loser from the Union-Rosebud game Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
The district tournament is scheduled to conclude Wednesday (Friday if there’s an if-needed game).
Elsberry
Thursday’s game actually was supposed to be played Wednesday, but was rained out.
All scoring happened in the fourth inning. Washington scored twice and Elsberry got its one run.
“Offensively, we didn’t get anything going either,” Getsee said. “Their starter had a nice breaking ball for strikes and out of the zone, so we had some adjustments to make during the game.”
With the tournament set to start Saturday, Getsee used it as an opportunity to give different players the chance to pitch.
“Pitch by committee was the theme of the night for us and we did it in solid fashion,” Getsee said. “Tristan Molitor and Jack Lackman each pitched two innings and Caleb Kleekamp pitched the final three frames. Combined, we only gave up two hits and nothing was hard hit, so our guys were hitting their spots and missing the barrel.”
Molitor allowed one hit and a hit batter in his two innings and struck out two.
Lackman surrendered a run on a hit and a walk. He struck out three and was the winning pitcher.
Kleekamp earned a save while allowing a walk and striking out two over three frames.
“Our defense played very well, with Brayden Mayer at third and Zac Coulter at short getting the most work and playing errorless,” Getsee said. “Jacob Lombardo made one of our best plays that isn’t in the box score. We had a play at third on their runner and he was backing up the play from left field to keep the runner at third. Just a head’s up play that he was ready for.”
Offensively, Washington had two hits, five walks and one hit batter.
Sam Glosemeyer and Louis Paule singled. Jacob Bauche, Glosemeyer, Mayer, Logan Dieckman and Lombardo walked. Mayer was hit by a pitch.
Glosemeyer and Paule stole bases. Paule put down a sacrifice bunt.
Glosemeyer and Paule scored the runs. Lombardo posted an RBI.
For Elsberry, Ethan Bright started and went four innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Braydon Donhardt pitched the final three innings, allowing a hit and a walk.
Daniel Schnieder and Jacob Rateliff singled. Rateliff and Clay Lazaer walked. Bright was hit by a pitch.
Schneider added a stolen base and scored the run. Nicholas Griesbauer posted the RBI.