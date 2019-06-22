There were a lot of runs scored Thursday, but the Pacific Post 320 Juniors scored twice as many as their opponents.
Post 320 (9-6, 9-5) won on the road, 14-7, at St. Peters Post 313 (1-17, 1-14).
Pacific opened with three runs in the first inning, followed by two runs in the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
St. Peters did the bulk of its damage in the fourth inning, scoring five runs. Post 313 also added one run in the third and another in the seventh.
Post 320 totaled 11 hits in the game.
“I think the boys learned a little bit about discipline at the plate,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said. “We had trouble with pitch selection early but learned from it and found a way to make solid contact. Tanner (Biedenstein) and Faolin (Kreienkamp) did a great job closing the game out for us and the big triple by (Andrew) Payne re-elevated our spirits after giving up the four runs. It was good team win.”
Jayden Mach doubled and singled with a run scored and an RBI.
Carter Myers and Trevor Klund both doubled and drove in a run.
Tyler Anderson, Jack Meyer, Stephen Loeffel, Weston Kulick, Sam Knotts and Corbin Savory each singled
Payne drove in three runs and Kulick collected two RBIs. Anderson, Meyer, Myers, Kreienkamp and Savory drove in one run apiece.
Ayden Biedenstein scored twice, as did Kreienkamp and Savory.
Tanner Biedenstein, Ian Groom, Meyer, Loeffel, Kulick and Ethan Simpson all scored once.
Walks were issued to Anderson, Tanner Biedenstein, Ayden Biedenstein, Simpson, Savory and Dylan Mooney.
Kreienkamp was twice hit by pitches. Ayden Biedenstein and Groom were each hit twice.
Meyer recorded three stolen bases.
Knotts started on the mound and allowed one run over two innings on two hits and three walks.
Kreienkamp allowed five runs in two innings pitched on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Tanner Biedenstein closed out the game in the final three innings. He allowed an unearned run on no hits with a walk and two strikeouts.