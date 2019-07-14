Washington Post 218 scored a fifth-inning knockout in the first game of the Zone 1 Junior Tournament.
Post 218 (20-5) opened the tournament Thursday with a 12-2 victory against the host team, Kirksville Post 20, ending the game with an eight-run rally in the bottom of the fifth.
The win guarantees Post 218 at least third place in the tournament, advancing into the winners’ bracket final, scheduled for Friday evening, after The Missourian’s deadline. The losers’ bracket final is scheduled for Saturday at noon, followed by the first game of the championship round at 3 p.m. A final game, if necessary, would be played Sunday at 10 a.m.
Washington scored twice in the first inning Thursday and twice in the third to build a 4-0 advantage.
Kirksville scored both its runs in the top of the fourth.
Caleb Kleekamp pitched all five innings for Post 218. The two runs scored against him were unearned. Kleekamp allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five.
“Caleb Kleekamp was solid,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He was efficient, striking out five and just needing 69 pitches in five innings of work for the mercy-ruled game. Caleb didn’t give up any earned runs against Kirksville and that is all we could have asked from him. I can tell you that it is a difficult field to acclimate to and we did a pretty good job defensively, all things considered, in minimizing the damage.”
At the heart of the Post 218 batting order, Sam Heggemann and Sam Glosemeyer led the team with three hits apiece.
Washington totaled 11 hits in the game, including three triples and a double.
“Offensively, we were able to turn it on in our first aluminum bat game since the Memorial Weekend Tournament,” Getsee said. “Sam Glosemeyer had a big day, going 3-3, and Sam Heggemann going 3-4. Both had triples along with Jack Lackman having a triple of his own.”
Jacob Bauche doubled.
Louis Paule, Brayden Mayer and Gavin Mueller all singled.
Glosemeyer scored three times. Heggemann and Zac Coulter both crossed the plate twice.
Lackman, Mayer, Mueller, Bauche and Tristan Molitor each added a run.
Heggemann, Glosemeyer and Bauche each drove in two runs. Lackman, Paule, Mayer and Mueller picked up one RBI apiece.
Coulter walked twice. Lackman, Paule and Bauche all received one free pass.
Calvin Straatmann was hit by a pitch.
Bauche, Coulter and Heggemann each stole a base.
Mayer delivered a sacrifice fly.
Glosemeyer, Lackman and Paule all put down sacrifice bunts.
“Jack (Lackman) laid down a great bunt in the first and had a late-inning triple,” Getsee said. “Just a solid day at the plate for him and all of our guys. We worked the count and ran their pitcher out in the fourth inning. Just about every guy in the lineup did something at the plate to contribute and that is a good sign as we head into round two.”
For Kirksville, Patrick Ranson threw 4.1 innings and allowed seven runs, five earned, on six hits and four walks. He struck out two.
Hunter Tarr pitched in relief and recorded one out, surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk.
Randon Baumgartner and Lathen Elshlager led the Post 20 offense with two singles apiece. Logan Blicken and Pearce Crawford both also had a hit.
Regardless of how the tournament pans out for Post 218, Washington will advance to the State Tournament, which it will host at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field from July 18-20. The highest finishing team in the zone besides Post 218 will also advance.