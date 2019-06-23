Things wrapped up early in the two most recent games for the Washington Post 218 Juniors.
Post 218 (13-3, 10-2) needed just 10 innings of play to record a pair of wins against St. Peters Post 313 (1-16, 1-13), 15-0 Wednesday, and St. Charles Post 312 (3-11, 1-10), 16-1 Thursday.
Wednesday’s win was a home game for Post 218 and Thursday’s game was on the road at Blanchette Park.
It was the second time this season where Washington defeated both teams by the 10-run rule.
St. Peters
The Washington offense busted out for four runs in both the first and third innings and another seven runs in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Calvin Straatmann shut down the Post 313 offense on the mound for Washington over four innings. St. Peters managed just four hits and a walk against Straatmann, who struck out one.
“Calvin Straatmann did great in his first outing in a couple of weeks,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He worked ahead and mixed in some off speed pitches in picking up the win with his battery mate Brayden Mayer behind the plate. He had plenty of run support from the beginning with our guys making solid contact and forcing St. Peters to make plays.”
Zac Coulter pitched in relief and closed out the win on one hit and two strikeouts in the final frame.
“It was his first time on the bump for us and was fantastic also working ahead and showed some nice velocity with the fastball,” Getsee said.
Sam Glosemeyer had two of the seven Post 218 hits in the contest, all of which were singles.
“Sam Glosemeyer had a great day at the plate going 2-3 and it was solid contact,” Getsee said.
Jacob Bauche, Gavin Matchell, Louis Paule, Brayden Mayer and Jack Lackman were credited with one hit apiece.
Sam Heggemann scored three times. Paule, Bauche and Lackman each scored twice. Tristan Molitor, Matchell, Logan Dieckman, Gavin Mueller, Landen Byrne and Coulter all scored once.
“Our defense made some solid plays including Landen Byrne over at third base,” Getsee said.
Lackman drove in three runs. Glosemeyer, Paule and Mueller each drove in two.
A total of 13 walks were issued by St. Peters pitchers.
Lackman, Mueller, Dieckman and Heggemann walked two times each. Bauche, Molitor, Paule, Mayer and Byrne each walked once.
Dieckman and Paule were hit by pitches.
Byrne, Dieckman, Glosemeyer and Mueller all stole a base.
St. Charles
Washington scored once in the first inning, but didn’t get the big inning until grabbing six runs in the third. Post 218 added four more runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
St. Charles scored its lone run in the first inning.
Washington used the game to tune up multiple pitchers with Jacob Lombardo throwing the first two innings and then Ethan Mort, Molitor and Byrne each tossing an inning.
Lombardo allowed an unearned run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
The other three pitchers allowed no runs on a combined four hits and one walk. Mort, Molitor and Byrne each struck out a batter.
“They all did a great job of making St. Charles earn anything and their lone run came in the first inning as Jacob was making some adjustments,” Getsee said. “All said, we’re thrilled with the outcome.”
Post 218 posted 17 hits and drew four walks in the game.
Mueller led the team at the dish, going 4-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
“Sam Heggemann, Louis Paule and Gavin Mueller delivered the big blows and picked up three RBI each,” Getsee said. “Sam had a double and triple in the game, but we took some great at-bats and showed patience, but most importantly we sent 30 hitters to the plate and didn’t strike out one time.”
Glosemeyer, Lackman and Mayer also doubled.
Paule singled twice. Bauche, Kleekamp, Glosemeyer, Mayer, Bryne and Straatmann each had a single.
“We also worked on our small ball game, with Zac Coulter executing a great bunt that scored Jacob Bauche from second base,” Getsee said. “That is a great sign as we head to the home stretch here.”
Mayer, Paule and Glosemeyer scored three runs each. Bauche, Kleekamp, Coulter, Straatmann, Lackman and Dieckman each scored once.
Mayer and Byrne drove in two runs each. Coulter, Glosemeyer and Dieckman were each credited with an RBI.
Walks were issued to Coulter, Paule, Mayer and Dieckman.
Bauche, Coulter, Glosemeyer and Paule each picked up a stolen base.