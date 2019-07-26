In three previous meetings, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team hadn’t been within eight runs of Jefferson City Post 5.
That changed Saturday afternoon at Rotary Recreational Complex as Post 218 (24-8) knocked out Jefferson City (19-2) in the losers’ bracket final of the Missouri State Tournament, 3-1.
Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee credited starting pitcher Gavin Mueller for the landmark win.
“Gavin Mueller was fantastic on the bump for us against Jeff City,” Getsee said. “We didn’t have an answer for them all year until Gavin and Sam Heggemann, working together, delivered a masterpiece.”
Mueller went the distance, needing 94 pitches to go through seven innings. Jefferson City managed one unearned run on five hits and one hit batter. Mueller struck out one.
“Jeff City is one of the best hitting teams we saw all year and for Gavin to keep them down to one run was amazing,” Getsee said. “He made them swing it early and often and we made all of the plays behind him with just a lone error. Just a clean game at the biggest time of the year for us. The mantra in the dugout is ‘defense wins championships’ and this was a classic example of that.”
Jefferson City won its first 19 games of the season, including the Zone 1 Tournament championship last Saturday in Kirksville over Washington, 15-5.
Scott County Post 389 handed Jefferson City its first loss of the season Friday in the winners’ bracket final, 4-2. Washington kept Post 5 from getting its rematch Saturday afternoon.
In Saturday’s game, Jefferson City scored first, scoring a run in the top of the second inning.
That’s how it stood until the bottom of the fourth. Post 218 got a triple from Sam Glosemeyer to plate Louis Paule and Zac Coulter. Glosemeyer was left on third, but Washington had a lead, 2-1.
Washington added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Sam Heggemann singled and Brayden Mayer put down a sacrifice bunt. An error allowed both runners to advance.
After Heggemann moved to third, he was replaced by courtesy runner Jacob Bauche, who came home on a grounder by Louis Paule. Jefferson City went for the double play, but Paule was able to beat out the relay throw to first and Bauche’s run counted.
Heggemann had two hits. Glosemeyer tripled and Zac Coulter added a single.
Heggemann and Coulter walked. Gavin Matchell was hit by a pitch. Mayer sacrificed.
Paule, Coulter and Bauche scored runs. Glosemeyer drove in two and Paule had the other RBI.
“Sam Heggemann and Sam Glosemeyer delivered the big blows in this game and pushed us up to the championship round of the tournament,” said Getsee. “We took some solid at-bats at just the right times that gave us the edge in this game.”
Alex Grellner started for Jefferson City and went 3.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. Grellner struck out three. He took the loss.
Landon Plochberger was next, allowing one unearned run on two hits and one hit batter over 2.2 innings. He struck out a pair.
Jaden Hoskins logged two of the five Jefferson City hits, both singles.
Andrew Hueste, Jake Boyce and Plochberger singled.
Landry Bailey was hit by a pitch.
Hoskins scored the run.