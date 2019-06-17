The number 13 proved to be lucky for Tyler Anderson and the Pacific Post 320 Juniors Thursday.
Anderson struck out 13 batters at Elsberry Post 226 (4-5, 4-4) during a one-hit shutout as Post 320 (7-6, 7-5) earned a 3-0 shutout victory. Post 320 also shut out New Haven Post 366 (5-9, 1-7), 10-0, on the road Tuesday.
Elsberry
Anderson only issued one walk to go with his 13 strikeouts in seven inning pitched during the one-hit shutout.
“Tyler Anderson had another great game on the mound,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said. “Every time we hand him the ball, we know we have a quality shot at winning the ballgame. His intensity and competitiveness is impressive and it sets the tone.”
Anderson also batted leadoff and went 1-2 with two walks and a run scored.
Stephen Loeffel singled twice and drove in two runs.
“Stephen Loeffel and Jack Meyer had some real quality at-bats,” Gilcrease said. “A kid like Stephen Loeffel is great to have for a team. He was hurt all spring and he shows up this summer and just gets it done. He’s such a team guy, and steps up when we need him.”
Meyer singled twice, stole three bases, walked and scored a run with one run batted in.
“Jack Meyer does all the little things,” Gilcrease said. “He grinded out his second at-bat and went the other way with the baseball to put us up 2-0. He also grabbed three bags. He has a great feel for the game and understands situations. I’m impressed with the way he has handled the workload this summer.”
Andrew Payne added a double and Ian Groom singled.
Dylan Mooney walked and scored a run.
New Haven
The game went all seven innings with pitcher Sam Knotts going the distance and earning the win. He held Post 366 to just two hits while striking out six and walking two.
On the other side, Logan Williams pitched for New Haven and went five innings. Williams surrendered six runs, four earned, on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Logan Heather fired the final two innings for Post 366. Four runs, three earned, were scored against him. Heather allowed five hits and no walks.
Post 320 rapped out 11 hits.
Anderson, Meyer, Dylan Myers and Tanner Biedenstein had two hits apiece.
Ayden Biedenstein, Carter Myers and Ethan Simpson each turned in a hit.
Both of Dylan Myers’ hits went for triples and he also walked, scored four runs and drove in two.
Tanner Biedenstein doubled while the rest of the Pacific hits were singles.
Meyer scored three times. Anderson, Tanner Biedenstein and Simpson all scored once.
Tanner Biedenstein drove in three runs. Ayden Biedenstein, Loeffel, Payne and Carter Myers each collected an RBI.
Knotts and Carter Myers were both hit by pitches.
Meyer stole two bases and Anderson, Weston Kulick and Tanner Biedenstein each stole one.
Williams and Tyler Gleeson had the two New Haven hits, both singles.
Blake Schroeder and Jacob Engelbrecht both drew a walk and Engelbrecht stole a base.