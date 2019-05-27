After finishing third in the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament last season, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team is looking for more this summer.
Post 218 went 29-5 last season, finishing behind Festus Post 253 and Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 in the state event at Warrensburg.
Manager Kent Getsee is positive about this team’s chances.
For starters, Washington already is in the state tournament by virtue of hosting it at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field July 18-21.
“We will be hosting the state tournament again this year and it should be a good opportunity for our players, parents, family and community to come out and see some great baseball as the season winds down July 18-21,” Getsee said. “If we can handle that tournament we’ll be off again for a regional tournament, but we have a lot of work to do to be worthy of that trip and our coaches are ready for the challenge.”
During his career with Post 218’s Junior Legion program, Getsee has led his teams to three state titles (2005, 2015 and 2016) and two regional championships (2005 and 2016).
Getsee also has confidence in his 18-player roster.
“We’re excited to get the season started,” Getsee said. “We have a full roster of 18 players with some newcomers to the program who are certain to make an impact. We have some serious depth at all positions and for this particular season we are going to need it.”
That’s because the Ninth District format has changed again this year. Teams will play twice against each of the other posts in the district.
“For the first time in my recent memory, we are playing each team twice in district play, so that is 22 league games in a very short window and if we get any kind of weather it will test the strength of our pitching,” Getsee said. “We have 15 of our 18 rostered players with pitching experience and they should all see action during the season.”
Other teams in the Ninth District this season are scheduled to be Elsberry Post 226, Hannibal Post 55, Pacific Post 320, New Haven Post 366, Rhineland Post 147, Rosebud Post 587, St. Clair Post 347, St. Charles Post 312, St. Peters Post 313, Union Post 297 and Warrenton VFW Post 2180.
Riley West is the lone returning player from last year’s roster.
Brayden Mayer, Caleb Kleekamp, Sam Glosemeyer, Tyler Stieffermann, Ethan Mort, Louis Paule, Calvin Straatmann, Sam Heggemann, Landen Byrne, Logan Dieckman, Tristan Molitor, Jacob Lombardo and Jacob Bauche move up from last year’s state runner-up Post 218 Freshman Legion team.
New to the Legion program are Zac Coulter, Jack Lackman, Gavin Mueller and Gavin Matchell.
Washington’s annual Memorial Weekend Tournament will open the season May 24-27. Washington is in a pool with Ballwin Post 611 and Thoman Boothe Post 338 of the 10th District. The other pool consists of Union Post 297, Jefferson City Post 5 and Eureka Post 177.
“We’ll be looking to get everyone on the same page during the Memorial Weekend Tournament and then jump right into league play that following Thursday,” Getsee said.
Behind the plate, Sam Heggemann and Brayden Mayer will share duties.
“Our middle infield is jammed with worthy candidates Gavin Mueller, Jack Lackman, Logan Dieckman, Brayden Mayer, Zac Coulter and Calvin Straatmann,” Getsee said.
“We have strong corners with Riley West, Tyler Stieffermann, Louis Paule, Jacob Bauche and Landen Byrne along with Gavin Matchell,” Getsee added
Getsee indicated Matchell also will see playing time with the Post 218 Freshmen this season.
Getsee feels the outfield also will be strong.
“We have a solid platoon of outfielders in Tristan Molitor, Sam Glosemeyer, Jacob Lombardo, Caleb Kleekamp and Ethan Mort.”
Of the rostered players, seven wore the Borgia blue and gold this spring. Washington High School supplies 10 players to the Post 218 Junior Legion program.
Getsee is happy to return his entire coaching staff this season. Phillip Kleekamp, Todd Kleekamp, Eric Voelkerding and Rick Aholt will be back to help Getsee this season.
“I’m proud to say that we have the exact same coaching staff again this year, in Phillip Kleekamp, Rick Aholt, Todd Kleekamp and Eric Voelkerding,” Getsee said. “They give their time away from their families to help these young men and be a part of the Post 218 family and I’m thankful for them.”