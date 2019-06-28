Better late than never.
Playing Monday in a makeup game for a contest that had twice been rained out, the Post 297 Freshmen (17-7-2, 10-2) won 14-2 against Pacific Post 402 (0-14, 0-14) at the Pacific Youth Association.
Union reclaimed a half-game lead in the Ninth District standings with the win. Hannibal Post 55, which had been tied with Union for the lead at the start of the day, split a league doubleheader at Rosebud Post 587 Monday.
Post 297 also won its home half of the season series with Post 402, 11-1, at Union High School on June 7.
The first attempt for Post 297 to play at the PYA had resulted in Post 297 building a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, which was still in progress when play was halted on June 5.
The teams started from scratch Monday with Post 297 scoring two runs in the first inning and six in the second to jump out to an 8-0 lead.
Post 402 scored its only two runs of the contest in the third inning on Michael Gregory’s two-RBI single.
Union finished off the game with three more runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth.
“We only had seven hits but there were extra base hits that we got at opportune times during the game that allowed us to score a lot of runs,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said.
Luke Koch was the winning pitcher, firing all five innings for Union and allowing two runs on four hits and five walks. Koch recorded seven strikeouts.
For Post 402, Jordan Williams threw four innings and surrendered 11 runs on seven hits and five walks, striking out two.
Lucas Willer finished the game, allowing three unearned runs in the final frame on three walks and no hits, striking out one.
Jayden Overschmidt and Conner Borgmann paced the Post 297 offense with two hits apiece. Both connected for a double and a single.
Alex Kuelker doubled and Cooper Bailey and Dalton Voss each added singles.
“Alex Kuelker had a double early in the game that scored two runs and gave us some breathing room,” Ryan Bailey said. “Later that inning, Dalton Voss had a line-drive single that scored two more and we never looked back. Jayden Overschmidt and Conner Borgmann led off quite a few innings with solid base hits to always give us a chance to add to our lead. Overall, I was pleased with the at-bats we took tonight.”
Overschmidt scored four runs while Bailey and Koch both scored three. Kuelker crossed the plate twice and Borgmann and Nick Birke each scored a run.
Marshall Gebert, Voss and Kuelker each drove in two runs. Overschmidt, Ryan Ewald and Borgmann picked up one RBI each.
Overschmidt and Bailey both walked twice. Koch, Ewald, Birke and Kuelker all drew a walk.
Ewald dropped down a sacrifice bunt and Gebert delivered a sacrifice fly.
Overshchmidt stole five bases, Bailey three and Koch two. Birke, Borgmann and Kuelker stole once each.
Post 402 spread out its four hits, all singles, between Zach Drysdale, Gregory, Dominic Calvin and Jacob Devoto.
Drysdale and Thomas Gibbs scored the team’s two runs.
Gibbs and Zane Bartley both walked twice. Willder also drew a base on balls.
Calvin picked up a stolen base.
Post 297 continued play with a doubleheader at Sullivan Post 18 Tuesday, including one league game, and is scheduled to wrap up the regular season Wednesday at Elsberry Post 226 at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got two more games this week that we need to be prepared for in order to give ourselves a chance at the one seed in the district tournament,” Ryan Bailey said. “Hopefully we can continue to improve and get some of the guys in our lineup hitting like they did earlier in the season and be at our best come this Saturday.”
Post 402 is finished for the regular season.
Both teams will play in the Ninth District Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Saturday at Pacific High School.