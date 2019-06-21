A new team stood atop the Ninth District Freshman standings after this weekend.
Four district wins in a pair of weekend doubleheaders propelled the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen into the top spot. Post 320 finished the weekend Sunday with a pair of wins on the road over Rosebud Post 587, 11-1 and 13-3.
Joined with Saturday’s pair of wins against Elsberry Post 226, Post 320 moved into a half-game lead over Washington Post 218 (8-2) in the district standings. Union Post 297 and Hannibal Post 55, both 7-2, ended the weekend one game back.
First Game
Post 320 bookended the opening contest with its biggest two rallies in the first and seventh innings.
Pacific started things off with a 4-0 lead after the top of the first, adding one more run in the sixth and six in the seventh.
“We had the bats going in the top of the first and got our pitcher, Jack (Meyer), a comfortable lead to start and he did not need many,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “He looked great on the mound again for us going 6.2 innings, allowing only one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts.”
One unearned run was scored against Meyer.
Andrew Payne went to the mound in relief to record the final out after Meyer had reached the mandated pitch limit. Payne walked one and struck out one.
Post 320 put together five hits in the game.
“We were pretty quiet offensively except for the first and seventh innings,” Carter said. “We were able to take advantage of some walks and timely hitting.”
Tyler Trower went 2-3 at the dish for Pacific and drove in three runs while scoring two himself. Trower doubled and singled while also reaching on a walk and stealing two bases.
“Tyler had a great day at the plate,” Carter said. “... We also had six other players with at least one RBI. It’s great to see everyone making a difference up and down the lineup.”
Trevor Klund, Meyer and Wesley Branson all singled.
Dylan Mooney and Cole Hansmann both had a pair of hits. Ayden Biedenstein, Ethan Simpson, Carter Myers, Ryan Bruns and Branson each scored a run.
Simpson and Bruns both drove in two runs. Klund, Meyer, Myers and Branson had one RBI apiece.
Post 320 drew 16 walks in the contest.
Bruns and Meyer both walked three times. Biedenstein, Myers and Branson gained two free passes apiece. Klund, Simpson and Cade Martin all walked once.
Simpson was hit by a pitch.
Biedenstein, Bruns, Meyer, Mooney and Myers each stole a base.
Second Game
Now playing as the home team in the rematch, Post 320 opened an even more commanding lead this time.
Rosebud actually drew first blood with one run in the top of the first, but Pacific answered with three runs in the bottom half and another eight runs in the second inning.
Rosebud got one run across in both the third and fourth innings before Post 320 added two more runs in the fifth inning to conclude the nightcap.
“(This was) pretty much the same story as the first,” Carter said. “We were able to take advantage of walks and capitalized with some timely hitting. The only difference is we did not wait until the seventh to do it. Our lineup was great up and down again. We had seven guys with at least one RBI.”
It was another five-hit game for Pacific. Matthew Reinke led Post 320 in this contest with a double and a single. He scored twice and drove in a run.
Cole Hansmann and Weston Kulick both doubled and scored with two RBIs apiece.
Myers singled and drove in a run.
Klund, Andrew Payne and Meyer all scored twice. Simpson, Bruns and Trower each added a run.
Klund, Meyer and Simpson drove in two runs apiece.
Meyer, Payne and Klund each received two walks. Kulick, Simpson, Myers, Bruns and Hansmann all walked once.
Payne was twice hit by pitches.
Klund stole three bases, Payne two and Reinke and Simpson one apiece.
Myers was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs over four innings. He struck out five while giving up four hits and three walks.
“Carter Myers had a solid four innings for us on the mound,” Carter said. “... Our defense was great, not giving up any errors or unneeded extra bases.”
Bruns finished out the game in the fifth inning on just eight pitches. He recorded two strikeouts.
Post 320 played on the road at Union Post 297 Tuesday and is next scheduled to take on Washington Post 218 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field this coming Saturday at 5 p.m.