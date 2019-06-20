The Washington Post 218 Freshmen were 1-1 in the state capital Saturday.
Post 218 (13-5) started the trip with a 3-1 victory against Rosebud Post 587 (4-8), following with a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Jefferson City Post 5 (17-10-1).
Rosebud
The first game of the road trip saw both teams play through five scoreless innings before Rosebud pushed across the game’s first run in the top of the sixth inning.
Post 218 responded with three runs in the home half of the inning and that’s how the scoring ended.
Owen Struckhoff tossed four scoreless innings for Post 218 to start the game on the mound.
“We had Owen Struckhoff starting for the first time this year and didn’t disappoint,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “He threw really well for his first time on the mound, not walking anyone. If you can throw strikes and not walk anyone you can be successful at the Freshman level.”
Struckhoff struck out two and allowed four hits.
Weston Meyer relieved him and was the winning pitcher. In three innings pitched, Meyer allowed one unearned run on one hit and three walks, striking out two.
Eli Wilson pitched a complete game for Rosebud, allowing three runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out five.
All four Washington hits went for singles. They came off the bats of Zach Mort, Gavin Matchell, Mitchell Meyer and Cody Vondera.
Mitchell Meyer drove in two runs and Matchell one.
Mort, Lucas Newhouse and Luke Kleekamp scored the three Post 218 runs.
Newhouse walked twice and stole a base. Matchell also stole once.
Jefferson City
The Post 5 Freshmen, also known as the Vipers, struck late with two runs in the seventh inning to take the win.
Both teams scored once in the first inning before Post 218 took a 2-1 lead with another run in the second.
Jefferson City evened the score at 2-2 in the fifth. Washington got its last run in the top of the sixth.
Jace Kesel delivered the winning run on a single to center field with the bases loaded and two outs, bringing in teammate David Hofherr for the game-ending score.
Washington utilized three pitchers in the game — Drew Bunge, Newhouse and Kleekamp.
“We’re trying to get more pitchers mound time for the stretch run,” Kopmann said. “Jeff City got the game-winning two-out hit on looping line drive between our shortstop Wyatt Sneed and center fielder Zachary Mort. Both players dove for the ball, but (it) fell between both players.”
Bunge started on the mound. In three innings pitched, he struck out one and allowed one run on four hits and a walk.
Newhouse was next, going two innings and allowing one run on a hit and two walks.
Kleekamp finished the game. In 1.2 innings pitched, he surrendered two unearned runs on two hits and two walks. Kleekamp recorded two strikeouts.
Washington had six hits from six different sources in the contest.
Struckhoff doubled while teammates Mort, Matchell, Vondera, Morgan Copeland and Sneed all singled.
Struckhoff, Vondera and Sneed scored the three runs.
Mort and Copeland were each credited with a run batted in.
Newhouse drew the only free pass issued by Post 5 starter Dalton Scheulen.
Mort, Newhouse and Sneed each stole a base.
Post 218 rebounded with a 15-0 victory at Ballwin Post 611 Sunday and hosted Kirkwood Post 156 Tuesday night. The team next plays Saturday at home against Springfield at 9:30 a.m.