There are no undefeated teams remaining in the Ninth District Freshman Legion standings following Union Post 297’s split with Hannibal Post 55 Sunday at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union (12-6-2, 5-1) forged a split with Hannibal (4-2, 4-2) by winning the second game, 12-2. Hannibal took the first contest, 6-5.
Entering Monday’s games, Post 297 still held a half-game lead over Washington Post 218 (8-4, 5-2). Union defeated Washington last Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark and the teams play again Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in Washington.
Second Game
Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said his team showed character following a loss to Hannibal in the opening game.
“It was really nice to see us respond positively to our first district loss of the season,” Bailey said. “We came out and played much cleaner defense and we hit the ball well for the first time in a few games.”
Hannibal took the early lead, scoring its two runs in the bottom of the first, but Union came back with five runs in the third. Post 297 added five runs in the fourth and ended it early following a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.
Hayden Burke started for Post 297 and earned the win. Over 2.1 innings, he allowed two unearned runs on three hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Jude Tenny ended with the save. Over 2.2 innings, he struck out four.
Alex Kuelker recorded three of Union’s eight hits for the game.
“Alex Kuelker really had a nice game at the plate, hitting three line drive singles straight up the middle,” Bailey said. “Alex has been trying to pull everything this summer and to see him finally wait on pitches and rip some line drives up the middle was very rewarding for him. Getting his bat going is key because he is a kid with some power and adding that to the middle of our lineup makes us a better team.”
Burke, Conner Borgmann, Tanner Hall, Ryan Ewald and Collin Gerdel each had one hit.
Hall walked three times. Tenny, Burke and Luke Koch walked twice. Borgmann and Colton Morrow each walked once. Koch also was hit by a pitch.
Ewald added a sacrifice.
Tenny stole five bases. Burke had three steals while Koch stole two bases. Borgmann, Ewald, Gerdel and Kuelker each had one stolen base.
Burke scored three runs. Kuelker, Koch and Hall each scored twice. Borgmann had one run.
Hall drove in three while Gerdel posted two RBIs. Borgmann and Kuelker each drove in one run.
Hannibal was held to three hits, one walk and a hit batter in the second game. Post 55 also had four stolen bases.
Hannibal used four different pitchers.
First Game
In the opener, Hannibal held on for the victory, 6-5.
Post 55 started with a run in the top of the first and added two more in the third. Hannibal added three runs in the fourth.
That’s when Union started to score. Post 297 scored once in the fourth, three times in the sixth and once in the seventh.
“We struggled in all facets of the game and that led to our first district loss of the season,” Bailey said. “Our defense let us down throughout the game with errors on routine plays.”
Bailey said the players are young, but are learning what it takes to win.
“Freshman Legion baseball players are always young kids trying to learn the game but errors on routine plays and making the same mistake over and over and corrections we have to find a way to accomplish,” Bailey said.
Hannibal outhit Union, 6-5, and each team made five errors.
Kuelker started on the hill and went 3.2 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Dalton Voss was up next and he went 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one.
Jayden Overschmidt pitched a scoreless last inning, allowing a walk and striking out one.
Offensively, Union’s hits were singles. Borgmann had two. Tenny, Burke and Hall each added one. Kuelker walked twice. Borgmann and Koch walked once. Tenny was hit by a pitch.
Tenny stole four bases. Cooper Bailey and Koch each stole one base.
Scoring runs were Tenny, Burke, Borgmann, Hall and Kuelker.
Borgmann drove in two runs and Hall had the other RBI.
Hannibal’s six hits were all singles. Hannibal also had four walks and two hit batters.
On the bases, Post 55 stole seven bases.
Hannibal used two pitchers in the game.