It was a day of milestones for the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team Tuesday.
Union won its 20th game of the season, 10-2 over Elsberry Post 226, and it also claimed the Ninth District regular season championship for the second year in a row.
“We’re the regular season district champ for the second year in a row and anytime you can say that it’s a good thing,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “Last year we made it to the tournament championship and then got to play in the state tournament so hopefully we have a good next three weeks and can improve on some of those accomplishments from last year.”
Union improved to 20-7-2 overall, 12-2 in district games. By virtue of winning the regular season title, Post 297 gets a bye in the opening round of the Ninth District Tournament Friday as Sullivan Post 18 and Pacific Post 402 are not playing in the tournament due to player availability issues.
“It will be difficult to make the state tournament since this year only the tournament champion gets to go,” Bailey said. “The top four seeds in our district — us, Hannibal, Washington and Pacific Post 320 — are very similar to one another and all of the games between us have been close. The fifth and sixth seeds are Rosebud and Elsberry and they both have the ability to beat anyone on any given night. So whoever makes it out of our tournament will have definitely earned it and have a good shot to represent District 9 well at state.”
Only the tournament winner advances to the state tournament in Jackson.
With the Ninth District Tournament cutting down to six teams, Union gets a bye in the opening round Saturday and will face the Washington-Elsberry winner at 4 p.m. at Pacific High School.
Elsberry
Union jumped on top of Elsberry Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning. Post 297 added single runs in the third and fourth before Elsberry scored twice in the fifth.
Union broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“The middle of our lineup came through for us against Elsberry, with our three through six hitters getting six hits and six RBIs on the day,” Bailey said. “Along with Luke Koch having a bases-clearing triple and Jayden Overschmidt getting on base three times for us from the leadoff spot, our lineup really did what it is supposed to do.”
Overschmidt, Conner Borgmann and Coleton Anderson each had two hits. Borgmann doubled.
Koch tripled while Marshall Gebert, Alex Kuelker and Cooper Bailey singled.
Union added seven walks as Overschmidt, Dalton Voss, Anderson, Gebert, Kuelker, Nick Birke and Koch reached in that fashion.
Nathan Bagley, Koch and Overschmidt were hit by pitches.
Bagley and Borgmann contributed sacrifices.
Anderson swiped three bases. Overschmidt had two steals while Borgmann, Ryan Ewald, Koch and Kuelker each stole one base.
Anderson scored three times. Overschmidt had two runs. Voss, Borgmann, Gebert, Kuelker and Bailey each scored once.
Koch drove in three runs. Anderson and Gebert each had two RBIs. Borgmann and Kuelker drove in one run apiece.
Union used three pitchers. Alex Kuelker started and got the win, going 4.2 innings while allowing two runs on two hits and four walks. He struck out six.
“Alex Kuelker got the start and took us into the fifth before his pitch count was reached, and after a rough start to his day,” Bailey said.
Liam Hughes followed and went 1.1 innings, allowing two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Anderson pitched the last inning, allowing a hit and a walk.
“Liam Hughes pitched an effective sixth to bridge the gap to Coleton Anderson closing the game out,” Bailey said. “Liam hadn’t pitched in a while so it was good to knock some cobwebs off and get him ready for the district tournament. All in all I was pleased with our three pitchers tonight.”
Bailey said there were things which the pitchers can improve before the postseason.
“We had a few more walks than usual from our pitchers and that allowed Elsberry some opportunities that they took advantage of, but overall I was happy that our guys battled to get outs.”
Elsberry used five pitchers in the game with none going more than two innings. Gavin Marshall, DJ Feldmann, Gavin Reller, Alex Miller and Landon Niederer threw for Post 226.
Eli Gladney doubled for Elsberry while Kyle Turnbull and Duncan Whiteside singled.
Gladney also walked three times and stole a base. Miller walked twice while Turnbull and Whiteside walked once. Nate Walker was hit by a pitch.
Miller and Jorgen Krueger scored and Walker had an RBI.