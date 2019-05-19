When the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team takes the field Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field for the Washington Post 218 Preseason Tournament, it will be looking to continue last year’s momentum.
Ryan Bailey’s team was the Ninth District regular season champion, reached the Ninth District Tournament championship game and advanced to the state tournament. Union placed fourth in the eight-team state event in Washington.
Post 297 finished 23-6, but will have to build with a new group this season.
“This is a brand new group,” Bailey said. “We’ll be learning new things from the jump.”
Two players return from last year’s team. Most of the 2018 roster has moved up to the Junior Legion level this year.
The returners are Tanner Hall and Collin Gerdel.
Hall is expected to play first base this season. He batted .167 with a pair of doubles last season. Gerdel is an outfielder and he batted .333 with one double.
From there, newcomers will have a chance to earn spots and impress the coaching staff early in the season.
Bailey is being assisted by Zeb Koch, Josh Hall and Joe Borgmann this season.
Bailey sees Alex Kuelker, Luke Koch, Cooper Bailey, Marshall Gebert and Liam Hughes as players who could stand out this summer.
Kuelker is a freshman in high school and will pitch. Koch is an eighth-grader and is expected to see time as a pitcher and shortstop.
Bailey is in eighth grade and will play second base.
Gebert and Hughes are pitchers. Gebert was a freshman this school year while Hughes was in eighth grade.
Bailey sees the catcher role as being a huge one to fill this year. Nick Birke and Colton Morrow are top candidates for that job. Hayden Burke also could play there.
Burke is expected to compete for another key position, third base. Dalton Voss and Gebert also are candidates for the hot corner.
Burke, Dalton Voss, Birke, Connor Borgmann and Morrow are other pitching candidates. With a busy schedule which includes two games against each of the other Ninth District teams, all should get plenty of chances to test their pitches.
At first base, Hall is expected to share time with Borgmann and Jayden Overschmidt.
Other candidates for second base are Voss and Gerdel.
At shortstop, Kuelker and Koch are competing for the spot.
Gerdel, Ryan Ewald, Blake Sharp and Birke are vying for the left field position.
Overschmidt and Gerdel are the center field candidates.
Burke and Kuelkler are pushing for playing time in right field.
Union is in Pool B for the Washington Preseason Tournament and will play back-to-back Saturday. Post 297 will face Jefferson City Post 5 at 3 p.m. and Festus Post 253 at 5:30 p.m.
Union is slated to return Saturday to play either Washington Post 218, De Soto or Eureka Post 177 in the final game. The consolation game takes place at noon with the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. and the title contest at 5 p.m.
Union plays next week in Festus. Post 297 takes on Festus Navy Tuesday in a 6 p.m. doubleheader. Union plays Festus Red at the same times Wednesday and Festus Navy again at Blanchette Park in St. Charles Thursday at 6 p.m.
Union will continue in the St. Charles Tournament Jefferson City and Kirkwood at Blanchette Park May 25 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Union plays New Haven’s Junior Legion team Tuesday, May 28, before opening Ninth District play at Pacific Post 320 May 29.