Winning two of three games over the weekend, the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team opened the season with third place in the Washington Post 218 Preseason Tournament.
Playing at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Union split its pool games Saturday. Post 297 defeated Jefferson City Post 5 in the opener, 17-7, but fell to tournament champion Festus Post 253 in the second game, 7-3.
In Sunday’s third-place game, Post 297 persevered to defeat De Soto in eight innings, 9-8.
“For a young team that hasn’t played together before we had a good weekend in the field,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “I thought our pitching had moments of promise along with times where we showed we have a ways to go to get to where we need to be.”
Bailey was satisfied with the pitching during the event.
“The key to playing summer baseball with wood bats is to throw strikes and besides one inning each day, I felt we did that. Hayden Burke did a good job for us on Sunday. He came into a tight spot and was able to give us four solid innings and the more he pitched the more strikes he threw.”
Bailey said more work is needed in the field.
“Defensively, I thought we could have played better,” Bailey said. “We had a few balls in the outfield and a few ground balls that were as routine as they come and we didn’t make the plays. We have to get better or make better lineups. It’s that simple.”
Averaging nearly 10 runs per game, Bailey was happy with the hitting.
“Offensively, I liked that we were aggressive at the plate over the weekend and hit the ball hard,” Bailey said. “We have about four or five guys who seem to really be seeing the ball good right now and are getting good contact every time at the plate.”
Bailey pointed out some standouts.
“Marshall Gebert had some hard-hit balls this weekend,” Bailey said. “Ryan Ewald had a beautiful bunt for a hit. Luke Koch and Cooper Bailey both had extra-base hits while batting over .300 and Conner Borgmann and Hayden Burke are both batting over .400.”
Once on the bases, Union was sound in moving around, Bailey said.
“I also thought for the most part we ran the bases well,” he said. “We had a few mistakes where players are either hesitant to make a mistake or overthink the situation, but overall some players showed that they can add to our team through their intelligence or athleticism while running the bases. Overall, I liked our offensive game at the tournament.”
De Soto
Union’s closest game of the weekend came Sunday in the third-place contest.
Union scored once in the first, but De Soto tied it in the top of the second. Union replied with five runs to take the lead.
De Soto scored five in the fourth to tie it and added two in the fifth. Union erased the lead with single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Union scored in the bottom of the eighth to win it.
Koch started and went four innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Burke took over and got the win. Over four innings, he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Gebert led the offense with two hits, including a triple.
Koch, Bailey, Burke, Tanner Hall, Ewald, Dalton Voss and Jayden Overschmidt each had one hit.
Koch walked twice. Bailey and Gebert each walked once.
Colton Morrow, Bailey, Hall and Koch were hit by pitches.
Koch swiped four bases. Bailey, Nick Birke, Burke, Ewald and Gebert had one steal each.
Bailey posted a sacrifice fly.
Koch scored three runs. Bailey, Burke, Hall, Gebert, Ewald and Overschmidt each scored once.
Bailey, Burke, Gebert, Overschmidt and Morrow drove in one run apiece.
Jefferson City
In Saturday’s opener against Jefferson City, Union spotted Post 5 a run in the bottom of the first, but came back with five in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
Jefferson City equaled Union’s fourth inning, cutting the Post 297 lead to 10-5.
Union responded with seven runs in the top of the fifth. Jefferson City scored twice in the bottom of the inning, but the game ended on the run rule, 17-7.
Alex Kuelker started and went 3.1 innings for the win. He allowed four runs on six hits and a hit batter while striking out four.
Dalton Voss pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Burke had three hits. Koch posted two hits, including a triple. Bailey had two hits, including a double. Birke had two hits.
Collin Gerdel, Gebert, Borgmann and Ewald each had one hit.
Hall walked three times. Morrow had two walks. Koch, Gerdel, Gebert, Voss, Borgmann and Ewald each walked once. Birke was hit by a pitch.
Bailey stole three bases. Morrow, Borgmann and Ewald each had two steals. Birke, Burke and Gerdel stole one base apiece.
Birke crossed the plate three times. Koch, Bailey, Hall and Burke scored twice. Gerdel, Gebert, Voss, Borgmann, Ewald and Morrow each scored once.
Bailey and Gerdel drove in three runs apiece. Koch and Ewald scored twice. Burke and Birke scored once.
Festus
Union played a five-inning game with Festus Post 253 Saturday as a storm blew into Washington. Festus won, 7-3.
Post 253 scored once in the first and six times in the third. Union scored its three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Koch pitched one inning and took the loss, allowing an unearned run on a walk. He struck out two.
Gebert pitched 1.1 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on one hit, five walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Burke pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Borgmann pitched one-third of an inning, allowing a walk.
Union had two hits, singles from Borgmann and Ewald.
Gebert, Hall, Morrow, Overschmidt and Blake Sharp walked.
Gebert, Morrow and Overschmidt scored the runs.
Borgmann, Ewald and Voss drove in runs.
Union plays at Festus Tuesday and Wednesday in doubleheaders starting at 6 p.m. each night. Post 297 is scheduled to play the Navy team Tuesday and the Red team Wednesday.
Union faces Festus Navy Thursday at Blanchette Park to start the St. Charles Tournament.
First pitch for the tournament’s opening game is set for 6 p.m.