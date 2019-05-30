Playing three days in the St. Charles Post 312 Tournament, the Union Post 297 Freshmen split in four games.
Union (4-3) opened with a 9-5 win over the Festus Post 253 Navy team.
In the second game, Jefferson City Post 5 defeated Union, 12-2.
Union came back to defeat Kirkwood Post 156, 11-6.
The other Festus team, Post 253 Red, then beat Union, 16-10.
Union returns to action Tuesday, hosting the New Haven Post 366 Junior Legion team. Post 297 opens Ninth District action Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. game at Pacific High School against Pacific Post 320.
Union’s first home league game is Friday against Sullivan with a 6 p.m. start.
Union will host De Soto in a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
The Festus teams visit Sunday. Union plays Festus Red at noon and Festus Navy at 2 p.m.
Festus Navy
In the first game of the event Friday, Union jumped out with three runs in the bottom of the first. Union added a run in the third. Festus scored three in the fourth, but Union added another run.
In the fifth, Festus scored twice to tie it. Union then scored four runs.
“Freshman Legion games are usually full of runs and after getting a nice lead we let Festus come back before we were able to go ahead in the fifth on a lot of mistakes by them and only one RBI,” Union Manager Ryan Bailey said. “These kids are all learning how to hit with wood bats and the importance of picking out a pitch you can drive so when the other team gives you runs with walks and errors you don’t mind.”
Three players pitched for Union. Liam Hughes went three innings, allowing two hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out five.
“A highlight of the game was getting Liam Hughes on the mound for the first time this year,” Bailey said. “He is an incoming freshman who has a lot of talent as a pitcher and he’s had an arm injury most of this spring so this was his first time pitching since early March. He came out and dominated the Festus lineup for three innings and as we can build up his pitch count he will be a big part of our success this summer.”
Alex Kuelker took over and went 1.1 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks.
Dalton Voss finished out the game and was credited with the win. Over 1.2 innings, he allowed one hit and struck out two.
Hayden Burke paced the offense with three hits.
Cooper Bailey and Marshall Gebert each had two hits.
Luke Koch, Voss, Ryan Ewald and Nick Birke had one hit apiece.
Union drew five walks and stole five bases.
Burke crossed the plate three times and Gebert scored twice. Gebert posted two RBIs.
Jefferson City
In a rematch from the Washington Preseason Tournament, Jefferson City Post 5 squared the series with Union Saturday.
“We’d beat Jeff City last week in the Washington Tournament by a large margin and I think our boys thought this game would be easy,” Bailey said. “We started a different lineup than we had on Friday night and that along with the laid back attitude allowed Jeff City to jump on us early. We never really got it going and took a big loss.”
Post 5 took charge with four runs in the first. Union got one back in the second. In the fifth, Jefferson City scored six times and Union added one run. In the sixth, Post 5 scored twice.
Gebert started and took the loss. He went four innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Birke was next and he went 1.2 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on two hits, four walks and four hit batters.
Connor Borgmann got the last out.
Birke, Kuelker and Voss had the Union hits, all singles.
Union added six walks and six stolen bases.
Birke and Colton Morrow scored runs. Birke and Voss posted RBIs.
Kirkwood
In the final Saturday game, Union beat Kirkwood Post 156 in five innings, 11-6.
Union opened with a run in the first and added four in the second and five in the third.
Kirkwood scored all six of its runs in the fourth. Union added a last run in the fifth.
Burke was the winning pitcher, going 3.1 innings while allowing four runs on three hits and six walks. He struck out five.
“Hayden Burke has had a very nice start to our season and he kept that going in a must-win game,” Bailey said. “Hayden got the win on the mound, battling through a tough strike zone to keep us in the lead until he ran out of pitches. He also paced our offensive attack with three hits and four RBIs. If we don’t win against Kirkwood we don’t make the championship round on Sunday and Hayden made sure we got to play another game.”
Voss closed out the game, allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He struck out a pair.
“Dalton Voss has done a nice job in relief pitching spots for us this year and he did so again on Saturday night,” said Bailey. “He came in and closed out both of our wins in this tournament and if he continues to do that he’ll keep getting those opportunities. In wood bat baseball you have to throw strikes and right now Dalton does that better than anyone else on our team.”
Burke was the hitting standout with three of the team’s six hits. He also drove in four runs, stole four bases and walked.
The other Union hits came from Koch, Bailey and Birke.
Union added eight walks with Koch and Tanner Hall each walking twice.
Koch scored three runs while Bailey, Hall and Collin Gerdel each scored twice.
Koch drove in three runs and Bailey added two.
Festus Red
Playing Sunday, Union dropped a high-scoring game to Festus Post 253 Red, 16-10.
Festus opened the game with five runs in the first and one in the second. Union took the lead with seven runs in the top of the third, but Festus equaled that in the bottom of the inning.
Festus scored once in the fifth and each team scored twice in the sixth. Union added a last run in the seventh inning.
Koch started and went 2.1 innings, suffering the loss. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on five hits, three walks and two hit batters.
Borgmann was next and he pitched two innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks. He struck out a pair.
Jayden Overschmidt pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk while fanning three.
Union had nine hits with Voss hitting a double.
Koch had two singles. Burke, Overschmidt, Gebert, Bailey and Kuelker singled.
Post 297 added five walks, three from Kuelker. Union swiped five bases.
Koch and Kuelker each scored twice.
Koch and Gebert drove in two runs apiece.
We struggled on the mound Sunday morning and that ultimately cost us a chance to play for the championship, but I was happy with the way our team battled and was able to overcome a large early deficit to actually take the lead for a half-inning,” Bailey said.
After Tanner Hall and Alex Kuelker were able to start the inning by getting on base, we were able to score four runs on back to back to back RBI singles by Hayden Burke, Marshall Gebert, and Cooper Bailey,” Bailey continued. “After a couple of walks and a hit by pitch, Luke Koch hit a single to put us on top heading into the bottom of the third. Although it ultimately didn’t hold up, it was good to see some fight in the boys. We’ll need that as the year goes on.”