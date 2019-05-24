With nearly total turnover from last season’s state runner-up team, the opening weekend was big for Joe Kopmann’s Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team.
Washington went 2-1 in the event, placing second among six teams.
Post 218 opened with a 12-0 win over De Soto Friday night and followed up with a 9-3 win over Eureka Post 177 Saturday.
In the championship game Sunday, Festus Post 253 held off a Washington rally to take the title, 8-5.
“Festus always has a good team and wouldn’t be surprised if they make it to the state tournament,” Kopmann said.
Kopmann thought the title game was closer than the final score indicated.
“We had bases loaded in the sixth with no outs, but didn’t score,” Kopmann said. “If we could have gotten a hit there, it could had a different outcome. The boys never gave up, scoring three in the seventh to cut it to three, but we stranded too many runners on base. Our defense was not as solid as the previous game. With a couple of errors in one inning helping Festus.”
De Soto
Washington opened the season with a three-inning 12-0 win Friday night.
“It was a great way to start our season with shutout,” Kopmann said. “I think it gave our boys a lot of confidence. Our pitching was the highlight of the evening, We took advantage of some of De Soto mistakes, but it’s early in the season.”
Post 218 scored once in the first before adding four runs in the second and seven more in the third inning.
Washington pitchers Jacob Baldwin and Mitchell Meyer limited De Soto to just one hit. Baldwin got the win, going two innings while allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out two.
Meyer struck out a pair in his inning on the hill.
Luke Kleekamp led the offense with two hits. Aden Pecka, Zach Mort and Baldwin each had one hit.
Washington drew eight walks. Pecka, Lucas Newhouse and Drew Bunge each drew two walks. Kleekamp and Baldwin walked once.
Gavin Matchell posted a sacrifice fly.
Newhouse stole three bases. Wyatt Sneed and Cody Vondera each had two steals. Bunge, Kleekamp, Mort and Pecka each had one stolen base.
Pecka crossed the plate three times. Mort, Newhouse and Sneed each scored twice. Kleekamp, Vondera and Bunge scored once.
Mort drove in three runs. Kleekamp had two RBIs. Pecka, Matchell and Baldwin drove in one run apiece.
Eureka
Returning to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field for the first Saturday game, Washington beat Eureka, 9-3.
“It was another good pitching performance by Weston Meyer and Morgan Copeland,” Kopmann said. “Our pitching has look midseason form, our bats awoke a little more with 10 hits. I think the boys might have been a little nervous at the plate but found their stroke against Eureka.”
Post 218 jumped on top of Eureka in the second inning, 5-0.
Eureka got two runs back in the fourth, but Washington scored twice in the fifth. Eureka scored once in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington added its final two runs in the sixth.
Weston Meyer started for Post 218 and went two innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Copeland pitched the next five innings and was credited with the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while fanning three.
Kleekamp, Weston Meyer and Copeland each had two hits. Copeland doubled.
Ethan Etter, Baldwin, Bunge and Dason Gould singled.
Mort walked twice. Kleekamp, Bunge, Vondera and Mitchell Meyer walked once.
Kleekamp and Mitchell Meyer stole two bases apiece. Gould, Scott Gross, Weston Meyer and Mort each had one stolen base.
Mitchell Meyer scored twice. Baldwin, Bunge, Vondera, Gross, Weston Meyer, Mort and Gould scored once.
Gould drove in two runs. Etter, Bunge, Mitchell Meyer, Weston Meyer and Copeland each drove in one run.
Festus
In the final game Sunday evening, Festus Post 253 held off a late Washington rally for an 8-5 win.
Washington jumped on top in the third, 2-0, but Festus doubled that in the bottom of the inning and added three runs in the fourth.
Festus scored again in the sixth before Washington pushed three runs across in the top of the seventh.
Sneed was the starting pitcher and took the loss. Over three innings, he allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Kleekamp pitched an inning, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Etter pitched the last two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks.
Matchell paced the Post 218 offense with two singles.
Weston Meyer, Bunge and Gross each had one hit.
Newhouse and Copeland walked twice. Kleekamp, Matchell, Vondera, Mort and Etter walked once.
Kleekamp and Matchell each stole two bases. Mort and Newhouse had one steal apiece.
Newhouse scored two of the runs. Kleekamp, Matchell and Etter each had one run.
Matchell drove in three while Gross had one RBI.
Washington returns to action Wednesday, visiting Pacific Post 320 at Pacific High School. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.